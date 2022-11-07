Will Verrall

2022 Draft Prospects Will Verrall Teams South Adelaide/South Australia Position Forward/Ruck Date of Birth 11/03/2004 Height 199cm Weight 95kg

A mobile ruckman and key forward who was a dominant player for South Adelaide at under-18 level, where he averaged 16 disposals, three marks, five clearances and 24 hitouts across 13 games. He was then rewarded with an opportunity to represent South Australia at the 2022 NAB AFL National Championships U18 Boys and earned an invitation to the 2022 NAB AFL Draft Combine, where he finished equal-second in the running vertical jump with a leap of 90cm.