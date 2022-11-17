Yuyu Ashwin
|2022 Draft Prospects
|Yuyu Ashwin
|Teams
|Oakleigh Chargers/Vic Metro
|Position
|Midfielder
|Date of Birth
|12/07/2004
|Height
|185cm
|Weight
|77kg
Smooth-moving wingman who provides outside run and carry and is an efficient ball user. A team-oriented player with Japanese heritage, he is part of Collingwood's NGA program and eligible for selection after pick 40 for the Magpies should another club make a bid. Played 13 matches for the Oakleigh Chargers, averaging 16 disposals, and got a taste of senior football in three matches at VFL level with Collingwood.