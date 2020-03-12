afl.com.au womens.afl

More from Telstra

AFL Clubs

Watch Every Game Live Created by Telstra
The Official Home of AFL
Watch Every Game LIVE

Search AFL.com.au...

Created By

Draft Hub

 

Zac Dumesny

Dumesny has been playing at senior level for South Adelaide, where he's averaged 15 disposals in three games this year.

Last weekend was his best game with 19 touches and a goal, while he can play across half-forward, half-back and the wing. Dumesny is good above his head and a versatile option for clubs.

2020 Draft Prospects Zac Dumesny
Club South Adelaide/Western Australia
Position Midfielder
Date of Birth 26/4/02
Height 187cm
Weight 79kg



Similar Players

    Road to the Draft

    Join draft experts Callum Twomey & Nat Edwards as we track the best AFL prospects.

Draft Video

Draft Quick Links

Naming Rights Partner

Major Partners

View All Partners
Copyright ©2020 AFL. All Rights Reserved

This content is unavailable in your region. You can access more content with Watch AFL

You need a Live Pass subscription.

Tell Me More

AFL Live Pass is required to view AFL.TV & Match Replays

From 2019, fans will no longer be able to subscribe to AFL Live Pass through the AFL website. However, you can still subscribe via the Apple App Store or the Google Play.

Tell Me More