Zac Dumesny

Dumesny has been playing at senior level for South Adelaide, where he's averaged 15 disposals in three games this year.

Last weekend was his best game with 19 touches and a goal, while he can play across half-forward, half-back and the wing. Dumesny is good above his head and a versatile option for clubs.

2020 Draft Prospects Zac Dumesny Club South Adelaide/Western Australia Position Midfielder Date of Birth 26/4/02 Height 187cm Weight 79kg





