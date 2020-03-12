afl.com.au womens.afl

Gippsland Power's Zach Reid in action during the 2020 NAB League testing day in March, 2020. Picture: AFL Photos

Zach Reid

Reid highlighted his promise last year, playing 15 games for the Power in the NAB League.

His versatility will appeal to clubs – he has been used at both ends of the ground as well as in the ruck – but is settled best when in defence. A competitive tall who uses his height and strength and a good mark.

Among the group of exciting talls at the top end.

Club Gippsland Power/Vic Country
Position Key defender
Date of Birth 2/3/02
Height 202cm
Weight 82kg
200cm defender with laser-sharp skills

2020 NAB AFL Draft Prospect Zach Reid stands at two metres tall, but he's got the agility and skills of a much smaller player. Could he be one of the first defenders picked this year?

