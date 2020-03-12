Zach Reid
Reid highlighted his promise last year, playing 15 games for the Power in the NAB League.
His versatility will appeal to clubs – he has been used at both ends of the ground as well as in the ruck – but is settled best when in defence. A competitive tall who uses his height and strength and a good mark.
Among the group of exciting talls at the top end.
|2020 Draft Prospects
|Zach Reid
|Club
|Gippsland Power/Vic Country
|Position
|Key defender
|Date of Birth
|2/3/02
|Height
|202cm
|Weight
|82kg
Road to the Draft
Join draft experts Callum Twomey & Nat Edwards as we track the best AFL prospects.
-
Video10:41 Mins
-
Video02:36 Mins
-
Video02:08 Mins
-
Video02:58 Mins
-
Video08:36 Mins
-
Video08:01 Mins
-
Video02:36 Mins
-
Video02:14 Mins
-
Video02:20 Mins
-
Video02:02 Mins
-
Video03:06 Mins
-
Video01:51 Mins
-
Video03:00 Mins
-
Video04:11 Mins
-
Video05:01 Mins
-
Video01:53 Mins
-
Video02:12 Mins
-
Video02:27 Mins
-
Video02:15 Mins
-
Video02:02 Mins