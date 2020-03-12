Gippsland Power's Zach Reid in action during the 2020 NAB League testing day in March, 2020. Picture: AFL Photos

Zach Reid

Reid highlighted his promise last year, playing 15 games for the Power in the NAB League.

His versatility will appeal to clubs – he has been used at both ends of the ground as well as in the ruck – but is settled best when in defence. A competitive tall who uses his height and strength and a good mark.

Among the group of exciting talls at the top end.

2020 Draft Prospects Zach Reid Club Gippsland Power/Vic Country Position Key defender Date of Birth 2/3/02 Height 202cm Weight 82kg