Zane Trew

One of the leading midfield candidates in this year's draft and a classy operator from the stoppages.

He showed his capacity to find the footy playing for Swan Districts' colts side last season when he gathered 40 disposals and laid 10 tackles against Perth early in the season before being struck by a shoulder injury.

Looms as one of Western Australia's better prospects who could rise up the charts with a strong run of form.

Club Swan Districts/Western Australia
Position Midfielder
Date of Birth 26/4/02
Height 187cm
Weight 78kg



