More from Telstra

Australia's best network.

 

In search of a little more?

Discover a little more of South Australia with the ultimate curation of the best of what the state has to offer. Adelaide is full of family-fun activities to keep everyone entertained and to create memories to treasure. There are countless reasons to play on once the game is done.

Find Out More

Local Hotspots | Where to Eat & Drink

Find a collection of favorites, brought to you by a collection of locals. Need a drink to settle the pre-game nerves or looking somewhere for a post-game celebration? Then, dig into why Adelaide is a foodie city and pull up a seat at one of the best restaurants.

Gather Round News

  1. Gather Round
    Gather Round

    Gather Round to get a taste of Adelaide Hills food and wine

    The best of the Adelaide Hills' food and wine offerings will be on offer during Gather Round

    AFL
    AFL HQ
  2. Gather Round
    Gather Round

    Historic watering holes add to unique Norwood experience

    Gather Round at Norwood Oval is about more than just footy at the historic venue

    AFL
    Gather Round
  3. Gather Round
    Gather Round

    Road-trip rollercoaster: Your club's best (and worst) day in SA

    As all 18 teams prepare to head to SA for Gather Round, we look at the good road trips from the past

    AFL
    Gather Round
  4. Gather Round
    Gather Round

    Port skipper wants fans to raise a glass to Gather Round

    Tom Jonas says fans should enjoy a glass of red or white while in South Australia

    AFL
    Gather Round

Gather Round Video

  • 04:18

    Draper, Phillips enjoy sensory experience in McLaren Vale

    Sam Draper returns to where he grew up to sample the inspired cuisine and winemaking at the five-storey d'Arenberg Cube

    AFL
    Gather Round
  • 03:52

    Wingard, Phillips enter the lion's den in SA

    Chad Wingard comes within clawing range at Australia's only 360-degree lion encounter " and one even shares his name

    AFL
    Gather Round
  • 00:15

    Gather Round | A Festival Of Footy

    Experience the Gather Round. A Festival of Footy is headed to South Australia. All the clubs. All the players. All the matches. All the entertainment. Gather the kids and your mates and lock in the date now. Tickets on sale now. Gath Around it!

    AFL
    Gather Round
  • 03:42

    Grundy, Phillips hit the roof at Adelaide Oval

    Ahead of Gather Round in Adelaide, Brodie Grundy climbs the roof at Adelaide Oval - with a surprise family connection

    AFL
    Gather Round
  • 22:55

    AFL, SA to 'put on a great show' in Gather Round 2023

    AFL GM of Broadcast and Clubs Travis Auld and SA Premier Peter Malinauskas chat about the historic Gather Round announcement

    AFL
    Gather Round
  • 14:42

    Footy Feed: SA wins rights to host all 18 teams in bonanza round

    All 18 teams to play Round Five in South Australia in 2023

    AFL
    Gather Round

Naming Rights Partner

Major Partners

View All Partners
Page Top

Acknowledgement of Country

In the spirit of reconciliation the AFL acknowledges the Traditional Custodians of country throughout Australia and their connections to land, sea and community. We pay our respect to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples today.