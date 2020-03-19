Adelaide Hills

The Mount Barker venue will become the newest AFL stadium to host a game played for premiership points when the Brisbane Lions take on North Melbourne. The ground, opened in early 2021, boasts a manicured playing surface and an expanded capacity of 7,500, along with The Terrace, a purpose-built precinct that will showcase the best of the region's award-winning cellar doors, distilleries and food from renowned local producers.

Saturday

Brisbane Lions v North Melbourne

10:30am gates open

12:40pm bounce