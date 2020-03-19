Adelaide Hills
The Mount Barker venue will become the newest AFL stadium to host a game played for premiership points when the Brisbane Lions take on North Melbourne. The ground, opened in early 2021, boasts a manicured playing surface and an expanded capacity of 7,500, along with The Terrace, a purpose-built precinct that will showcase the best of the region's award-winning cellar doors, distilleries and food from renowned local producers.
Saturday
Brisbane Lions v North Melbourne
10:30am gates open
12:40pm bounce