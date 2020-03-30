Adelaide Oval

Adelaide Oval, the jewel in the city's crown, is a fitting centre stage for the greatest footy party ever thrown. Just a short walk over the Riverbank Footbridge from the CBD, the storied stadium, that holds upwards of 50,000 fans, is a perfect blend of heritage and modern comfort that will host six games during Gather Round.

Thursday

CROWS v CARLTON

5.15pm gates open

7:10pm bounce

Friday

RICHMOND v SYDNEY

5.45pm gates open

7:40pm bounce

Saturday

ESSENDON v MELBOURNE

2.15pm gates open

3:40pm bounce

Saturday

PORT ADELAIDE v BULLDOGS

2.15pm gates open

7:20pm bounce

Sunday

GEELONG v WEST COAST

11.30am gates open

12:40pm bounce

Sunday

COLLINGWOOD v ST KILDA

11.30am gates open

4:20pm bounce