Adelaide Oval
Adelaide Oval, the jewel in the city's crown, is a fitting centre stage for the greatest footy party ever thrown. Just a short walk over the Riverbank Footbridge from the CBD, the storied stadium, that holds upwards of 50,000 fans, is a perfect blend of heritage and modern comfort that will host six games during Gather Round.
Thursday
5.15pm gates open
7:10pm bounce
Friday
5.45pm gates open
7:40pm bounce
Saturday
2.15pm gates open
3:40pm bounce
Saturday
2.15pm gates open
7:20pm bounce
Sunday
11.30am gates open
12:40pm bounce
Sunday
11.30am gates open
4:20pm bounce