Elder Park

Located between the CBD and the River Torrens, picturesque Elder Park is the perfect spot to host the Pepsi Max Footy Festival. Adelaide Oval is just a short walk over the Riverbank Footbridge from the popular picnic area that features the historic Rotunda, with Captain Jolley’s paddleboats and the famous Popeye River Cruises launching nearby.

Getting To The Pepsi Max Footy Festival

Footy Festival Activities

  • Telstra Tracker

    Test yourself out against the quickest in the league! How do you measure up?

  • NAB

    Get a NAB branded photo opportunity with your favourite player, relax in their NAB Chill Out Zone or try your hand at the Auskick skills…

  • Macca’s Kick 2 Kick Zone & 2023 Captain Cards Photobooth

    Head on down to the Macca’s® Kick 2 Kick Zone, and test your skills against family & friends and some of your footy heroes.

  • Chemist Warehouse Skills Warehouse

    This is a welcoming place for families and friends to gather and participate in fun footy centric skills, or chill out on some deck chairs…

  • Coles Healthy Kicks

    Be sure to visit Coles Healthy Kicks, where kids can challenge themselves and get active on our interactive fitness course featuring…

  • ‘Oh What a Feeling’ photo

    Get yourself a statement snap with the giant letters and Toyota footy with the festival as your backdrop!

  • Accor ALL or Nothing

    Accor will be hosting the most immersive photo experience, with a great 360 degree video experience will allow you to put yourself at the…

  • Pepperjack Bar

    Come and try an amazing range of Pepperjack wines, some from local vineyards and some from further afield!

  • Rebel Goal of the Year

    Show off your goal kicking skills to win awesome prizes from Rebel!

  • NAB AFL Auskick Mini Games

    Join the fun and play our NAB AFL Auskick mini games from anywhere!

