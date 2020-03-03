Elder Park
Located between the CBD and the River Torrens, picturesque Elder Park is the perfect spot to host the Pepsi Max Footy Festival. Adelaide Oval is just a short walk over the Riverbank Footbridge from the popular picnic area that features the historic Rotunda, with Captain Jolley’s paddleboats and the famous Popeye River Cruises launching nearby.
Thursday 13 April to Sunday 16 April 2023
Opening: 10am (9.30am on Sunday)
Last entry: 9.30pm
Closing: 11pm
Conditions of Entry and Prohibited Items