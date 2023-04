Norwood Oval

Situated in Adelaide's leafy eastern suburbs, just a five-minute drive from the CBD, historic Norwood Oval is a much-loved local landmark on cosmopolitan high street, The Parade. The home of the SANFL's Redlegs has undergone extensive upgrades and is widely considered one of the best viewing grounds in Australia.

Friday

Fremantle v Gold Coast Suns

3:30pm gates open

4:40pm bounce

Sunday

GWS GIANTS v Hawthorn

1:30pm gates open

2:50pm bounce