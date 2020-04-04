 

City of Adelaide

Parking

Heading into the city for AFL Gather Round? Book online today and guarantee yourself a park at UPark Topham for only $9.

Enjoy a hassle-free experience no matter which direction you’re coming from - finding a park is the last thing you want to be thinking about.

Street Parties

Street Party at The Lion

  • The Lion Hotel, 161 Melbourne Street
  • Saturday 15 April
  • 11.00am until Midnight
  • Live music • big screen • family activities • giveaways

Leigh Street Party

  • Leigh St (off Hindley St in the West End)
  • Saturday 15 April
  • 2pm until 11pm
  • Live music and roving performances

Live music

A selection of South Australia’s best musicians will be lining the city streets throughout Gather Round thanks to City of Adelaide and Music SA.