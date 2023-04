Pinky Flat

Located on the northern bank of the River Torrens, right next door to Adelaide Oval, Pinky Flat is a beautiful, tree-lined park that regularly hosts festivals. Pinky Flat will be the designated 18-and-over precinct during the Pepsi Max Footy Festival, with a variety of licensed bars for adult festival goers to choose from.

Thursday 13 April to Sunday 16 April 2023



Opening: 12pm (11am on Sunday)

Last entry: 9.30pm

Closing: 11pm

Conditions of Entry and Prohibited Items