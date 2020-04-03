Footy Festival Event Schedule
Fans can watch live games on big screens, enjoy live music, meet their favourite AFL stars, participate in fun activities, peruse the many food and beverage offerings, and much more at the Pepsi Max Footy Festival. Make sure you don't miss a thing during the four-day footy extravaganza with this helpful schedule.
Thursday 13th
- Live Music from 5pm
- Sydney Swans Activation
- Richmond Tigers Activation
- Carlton Activation
- Adelaide Crows Activation
- Roaming entertainment
- Watch all Gather Round matches live and loud on the big screens.
- Player Appearances
Friday 14th
- Live Music from 4pm
- Sydney Swans Activation
- Richmond Tigers Activation
- Brisbane Lions Activation
- Gold Coast SUNS Activation
- West Coast Eagles Activation
- Roaming entertainment
- Watch all Gather Round matches live and loud on the big screens.
- Player Appearances
Saturday 15th
- Live Music from 5pm
- Collingwood Activation
- Hawthorn Activation
- Adelaide Crows Activation
- Port Adelaide Activation
- Brisbane Lions Activation
- Essendon Activation
- Roaming entertainment
- Watch all Gather Round matches live and loud on the big screens.
- Player Appearances
Sunday 16th
- Live Music from 5pm
- Collingwood Activation
- Hawthorn Activation
- Geelong Cats Activation
- Western Bulldogs Activation
- West Coast Eagles Activation
- SANFL Activation
- Roaming entertainment
- Watch all Gather Round matches live and loud on the big screens.
- Player Appearances