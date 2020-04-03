Food and Beverage
The Pepsi Max Footy Festival will showcase the best of South Australian Food & Beverage offerings. Fans will be able to sample tasty delights from local outlets such as Soza's Sri Lankan Street Food, Chimichurri Grill and Yiros Hub. Bars will feature world renowned beers from Adelaide’s own Pirate Life Brewing and award-winning wines from the Barossa’s Pepperjack.
Food
|Business
|Cuisine
|Anchovy Bandit
|Pizza
|Fire x Soi38
|Asian Food
|Gang Gang
|Burgers and Fries
|Staazi & Co
|Greek
|Soza's Sri Lankan Street Food
|Sri Lankan
|PaellaBar
|Spanish
|Chimichurri Grill
|Argentinian
|Moi An Viet Street Food
|Vietnamese
|Pearla Tuck Shop
|Bagels and Fries
|TaCHs Stroopwafels
|Dutch Desserts
|Mr Doughnuts
|Doughnuts
|Yiros Hub
|Greek
|Humpty Dumplings
|Dumplings
|Motherlode Nuggeteria
|Fried Chicken