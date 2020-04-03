 

Food and Beverage

The Pepsi Max Footy Festival will showcase the best of South Australian Food & Beverage offerings. Fans will be able to sample tasty delights from local outlets such as Soza's Sri Lankan Street Food​, Chimichurri Grill​ and Yiros Hub. Bars will feature world renowned beers from Adelaide’s own Pirate Life Brewing and award-winning wines from the Barossa’s Pepperjack.

Food

Business Cuisine
Anchovy Bandit Pizza
Fire x Soi38 Asian Food
Gang Gang Burgers and Fries
Staazi & Co Greek
Soza's Sri Lankan Street Food Sri Lankan
PaellaBar Spanish
Chimichurri Grill Argentinian
Moi An Viet Street Food Vietnamese
Pearla Tuck Shop Bagels and Fries
TaCHs Stroopwafels Dutch Desserts
Mr Doughnuts Doughnuts
Yiros Hub Greek
Humpty Dumplings Dumplings
Motherlode Nuggeteria Fried Chicken

 