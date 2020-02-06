Opening on Thursday 13th April and closing Sunday 16th April, all Gather Round match day attendees have the opportunity to win an amazing prize of 2 x tickets to the 2023 Toyota AFL Grand Final. By simply being inside the stadium by quarter time, you will automatically go into the draw to win. The draw will take place at three quarter time of each of the fixtures, watch out for your name to be called! Terms and Conditions here
|
Date
|
Match
|
Location
|
Approximate draw time (quarter time)
|
Approximate announcement time (three quarter time)
|
Thursday, 13 April 2023
|
Adelaide Crows v Carlton
|
Adelaide Oval
(War Memorial Drive, North Adelaide, South Australia, 5006
|
7:40pm
|
9:00pm
|
Friday, 14 April 2023
|
Fremantle v Gold Coast Suns
|
Norwood Oval
(LOT 10 Woods Street, Norwood, South Australia, 5067)
|
5:10pm
|
7:00pm
|
Friday, 14 April 2023
|
Richmond v Sydney Swans
|
Adelaide Oval
(War Memorial Drive, North Adelaide, South Australia, 5006
|
8:10pm
|
9:30pm
|
Saturday, 15 April 2023
|
Brisbane Lions v North Melbourne
|
Summit Sports and Recreation Park, Mount Barker (Alexandrina Road, Mount Barker, South Australia, 5251)
|
1:10pm
|
2:30pm
|
Saturday, 15 April 2023
|
Essendon v Melbourne
|
Adelaide Oval
(War Memorial Drive, North Adelaide, South Australia, 5006
|
4:10pm
|
5:30pm
|
Saturday, 15 April 2023
|
Port Adelaide v Western Bulldogs
|
Adelaide Oval
(War Memorial Drive, North Adelaide, South Australia, 5006
|
7:50pm
|
9:10pm
|
Sunday, 16 April 2023
|
Geelong Cats v West Coast Eagles
|
Adelaide Oval
(War Memorial Drive, North Adelaide, South Australia, 5006
|
1:10pm
|
2:30pm
|
Sunday, 16 April 2023
|
GWS Giants v Hawthorn
|
Norwood Oval
(LOT 10 Woods Street, Norwood, South Australia, 5067)
|
3:20pm
|
4:40pm
|
Sunday, 16 April 2023
|
Collingwood v St Kilda
|
Adelaide Oval
(War Memorial Drive, North Adelaide, South Australia, 5006
|
4:50pm
|
6:10pm