Opening on Thursday 13th April and closing Sunday 16th April,  all Gather Round match day attendees have the opportunity to win an amazing prize of 2 x tickets to the 2023 Toyota AFL Grand Final. By simply being inside the stadium by quarter time, you will automatically go into the draw to win. The draw will take place at three quarter time of each of the fixtures, watch out for your name to be called!   Terms and Conditions here 

Date

Match

Location

Approximate draw time (quarter time)

Approximate announcement time (three quarter time)

Thursday, 13 April 2023

Adelaide Crows v Carlton

Adelaide Oval

(War Memorial Drive, North Adelaide, South Australia, 5006

 7:40pm

 9:00pm

Friday, 14 April 2023

Fremantle v Gold Coast Suns

Norwood Oval

(LOT 10 Woods Street, Norwood, South Australia, 5067)

 5:10pm

 7:00pm

Friday, 14 April 2023

Richmond v Sydney Swans

Adelaide Oval

(War Memorial Drive, North Adelaide, South Australia, 5006

 8:10pm

 9:30pm

Saturday, 15 April 2023

Brisbane Lions v North Melbourne

Summit Sports and Recreation Park, Mount Barker (Alexandrina Road, Mount Barker, South Australia, 5251)

 1:10pm

 2:30pm

Saturday, 15 April 2023

Essendon v Melbourne

Adelaide Oval

(War Memorial Drive, North Adelaide, South Australia, 5006

 4:10pm

 5:30pm

Saturday, 15 April 2023

Port Adelaide v Western Bulldogs

Adelaide Oval

(War Memorial Drive, North Adelaide, South Australia, 5006

 7:50pm

 9:10pm

Sunday, 16 April 2023

Geelong Cats v West Coast Eagles

Adelaide Oval

(War Memorial Drive, North Adelaide, South Australia, 5006

 1:10pm

 2:30pm

Sunday, 16 April 2023

GWS Giants v Hawthorn

Norwood Oval

(LOT 10 Woods Street, Norwood, South Australia, 5067)

 3:20pm

 4:40pm

Sunday, 16 April 2023

Collingwood v St Kilda

Adelaide Oval

(War Memorial Drive, North Adelaide, South Australia, 5006

 4:50pm

 6:10pm

 