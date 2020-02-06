Opening on Thursday 13th April and closing Sunday 16th April, all Gather Round match day attendees have the opportunity to win an amazing prize of 2 x tickets to the 2023 Toyota AFL Grand Final. By simply being inside the stadium by quarter time, you will automatically go into the draw to win. The draw will take place at three quarter time of each of the fixtures, watch out for your name to be called! Terms and Conditions here

Date Match Location Approximate draw time (quarter time) Approximate announcement time (three quarter time) Thursday, 13 April 2023 Adelaide Crows v Carlton Adelaide Oval (War Memorial Drive, North Adelaide, South Australia, 5006 7:40pm 9:00pm Friday, 14 April 2023 Fremantle v Gold Coast Suns Norwood Oval (LOT 10 Woods Street, Norwood, South Australia, 5067) 5:10pm 7:00pm Friday, 14 April 2023 Richmond v Sydney Swans Adelaide Oval (War Memorial Drive, North Adelaide, South Australia, 5006 8:10pm 9:30pm Saturday, 15 April 2023 Brisbane Lions v North Melbourne Summit Sports and Recreation Park, Mount Barker (Alexandrina Road, Mount Barker, South Australia, 5251) 1:10pm 2:30pm Saturday, 15 April 2023 Essendon v Melbourne Adelaide Oval (War Memorial Drive, North Adelaide, South Australia, 5006 4:10pm 5:30pm Saturday, 15 April 2023 Port Adelaide v Western Bulldogs Adelaide Oval (War Memorial Drive, North Adelaide, South Australia, 5006 7:50pm 9:10pm Sunday, 16 April 2023 Geelong Cats v West Coast Eagles Adelaide Oval (War Memorial Drive, North Adelaide, South Australia, 5006 1:10pm 2:30pm Sunday, 16 April 2023 GWS Giants v Hawthorn Norwood Oval (LOT 10 Woods Street, Norwood, South Australia, 5067) 3:20pm 4:40pm Sunday, 16 April 2023 Collingwood v St Kilda Adelaide Oval (War Memorial Drive, North Adelaide, South Australia, 5006 4:50pm 6:10pm