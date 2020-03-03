Gather Round

The AFL is pleased to announce Round Five of the 2023 Toyota AFL Premiership Season fixture as we all ‘Gather Round for A Festival of Footy’ in South Australia.



Nine matches, four days, three venues and all 18 clubs descend on South Australia for a round of footy like never before.



Running from Thursday April 13 through to Sunday April 16, the additional round of matches coincides with school holidays in many parts of Australia.



Adelaide Oval will host six matches – Thursday night, Friday night, a Saturday double header and a Sunday double header, while Norwood Oval, home of the reigning SANFL premiers the ‘Redlegs’ will host two matches – Friday twilight and Sunday afternoon and Adelaide Hills (Summit Sports and Recreation Park, Mount Barker), home of ‘Hills footy’ will host a Saturday afternoon match.



In a win for members and football fans everywhere, all competing club members will get free entry to their club’s match, while non-competing members and general public tickets are capped at a single price of $30 for adults, $20 concession (15-18 years old) and kids (under 15) are FREE at all matches.

