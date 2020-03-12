Gather Round Shop

A huge range of Gather Round Special Event and Club Merchandise will be available at the AFL Superstore within the Festival of Footy at Elder Park and merchandise outlets within Adelaide Oval, Norwood and Adelaide Hills on match days.

The AFL Store on Rundle Mall and King William St, Adelaide will be your one- stop shop for Gather Round Special Event and Club Merchandise or shop online The Official Online Store of the AFL | The AFL Store

Visit the AFL Kitchen & Bar before you travel to Adelaide, located in Terminal 3 at Melbourne Airport. Relax before you flight while soaking in the atmosphere. Club Members receive a 10% discount.