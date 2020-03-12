afl.com.au womens.afl

A huge range of Gather Round Special Event and Club Merchandise will be available at the AFL Superstore within the Festival of Footy at Elder Park and merchandise outlets within Adelaide Oval, Norwood and Adelaide Hills on match days. 

The AFL Store on Rundle Mall and King William St, Adelaide will be your one- stop shop for Gather Round Special Event and Club Merchandise or shop online The Official Online Store of the AFL | The AFL Store

Visit the AFL Kitchen & Bar before you travel to Adelaide, located in Terminal 3 at Melbourne Airport. Relax before you flight while soaking in the atmosphere. Club Members receive a 10% discount.

Gather Round News

  1. AFL Academy to feature during Gather Round

    The 2023 AFL Academy will convene in South Australia for a training camp and match during Gather Round.

  2. 100,000 tickets sold for Gather Round in 2023

    The AFL is pleased to announce it has reached the 100,000-ticket milestone for Gather Round ... A Festival of Footy.

  3. Second home or SA hoodoo? How visitors fare at Adelaide Oval

    We crunch the numbers on every club's Adelaide Oval record ahead of the historic Gather Round in SA in April 2023

    Gather Round

  4. Extra flights planned for Gather Round in bid to lower fan costs

    The AFL and SA Government are actively working with airlines to boost capacity for Gather Round in April next year

    Gather Round

  5. Time to Gather Round: Crows, Blues to kick off SA festival of footy

    The round five 'Gather Round' fixture has been released, with all 18 clubs to play in South Australia across four days

    Gather Round

  6. 18 teams, one state: AFL confirms details of extra round in 2023

    The AFL has announced South Australia will host of an extra round of footy next season, which will see all 18 teams play in the same state on the same weekend

    Gather Round

