    Surfing, food, wine: Sloane shares his South Australian love story

    Rory Sloane gives us an insight into his favourite South Australian experiences

    Blues fans leading the charge to Gather Round in SA

    Carlton has been identified as having the most travelling supporters for Gather Round

    Pepsi Max Footy Festival coming to Gather Round

    The festival will run from throughout Gather Round and will be held at Elder Park and Pinky Flat precincts

    From Sheep To Sherrins, the Adelaide Hills are alive with AFL

    The local Mt Barker community is all systems go to get ready for the AFL's Gather Round

    Brownlow winner goes around The Bend in SA

    Lachie Neale and Erin Phillips go on a hot lap at The Bend Motorsport Park, 90 minutes out of Adelaide

    Brownlow Medallist goes diving with great white sharks

    Patrick Cripps comes face-to-face with great white sharks while diving at Port Lincoln, calling it 'a once in a lifetime experience to tick off the bucket list'

    Draper, Phillips enjoy sensory experience in McLaren Vale

    Sam Draper returns to where he grew up to sample the inspired cuisine and winemaking at the five-storey d'Arenberg Cube

    Wingard, Phillips enter the lion's den in SA

    Chad Wingard comes within clawing range at Australia's only 360-degree lion encounter " and one even shares his name

    Gather Round | A Festival Of Footy

    Experience the Gather Round. A Festival of Footy is headed to South Australia. All the clubs. All the players. All the matches. All the entertainment. Gather the kids and your mates and lock in the date now. Tickets on sale now. Gath Around it!

    Grundy, Phillips hit the roof at Adelaide Oval

    Ahead of Gather Round in Adelaide, Brodie Grundy climbs the roof at Adelaide Oval - with a surprise family connection

