FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

Are there still tickets available?

Tickets for The Pepsi Max Footy Festival Zipline are available HERE

There will be a limited number of tickets available on the day too.

How do I book?

Click HERE to be taken to our live booking system. Select the number of participants and the day you’d like to book for. Select a session time and proceed to checkout. Be sure to complete your waiver form ASAP or at least before you arrive on the day.

Can I change my booking/change the name?

As the event is in high demand, we cannot reschedule any bookings. You are welcome to transfer your tickets to someone else. Please contact us at hello@fireflyzip.com.au with your order number and the names you would like changed.

If you change your mind and can no longer attend, please let us know at hello@fireflyzip.com.au so we can offer your spot to someone else. That’s true sportsmanship!

What information do I need to provide upon booking?

Full names of all participants

For the booking contact: email phone number how you heard about Firefly Zipline confirmation that all participants meet the age and weight limits have read the Conditions of Entry and Terms and Conditions



I've added too many tickets to my cart!

Return to the main booking screen, and you will see a little red trash can in your checkout next to each type of ticket. Click it for every ticket you want to delete.

How much are tickets?

This experience is part of the Pepsi Max Footy Festival and is free of charge.

How many tickets can I get?

Tickets will be limited to 2 adult and 2 child tickets per person.

Do I need to sign a waiver?

Yes. When you book online, your booking confirmation will include a link to the waiver for each participant. We ask you where possible to complete your waiver before your booking, so that we can locate it when we check you in. Waivers for U18s will need to be completed by a parent or guardian who is present for the zipline experience.

What age is the experience suitable for?

The Pepsi Max Footy Festival Zipline can accommodate flyers from 25kg-120kg. Any flyers under 18 years of age will need to have a parent or guardian present who has signed the waiver on their behalf. Any flyers under 16 will need to have a participating adult accompanying them on the experience or alternatively two supervising adults (one to accompany them to the take-off platform, and one waiting for them at the landing platform).

Can I be harnessed with my child?

The Firefly Zipline experience will be single harness, and therefore we can't harness participants under the minimum weight to someone heavier. Safety is the MOST important thing to us, and that means we have to enforce that each participant is a minimum of 25kg.

What happens on the day?

Here’s the run down….

Arrive for your booking at least 5 minutes before your scheduled time (earlier if you haven’t completed the online waiver before-hand)

Check in with our team at the bright yellow ticketing office at the Pepsi Max Footy Festival in Elder Park, ensure we have your details, your waiver is complete, and get a wrist band.

Proceed to the briefing zone where our team will take you through a safety briefing, with a group of other flyers from your session time.

Our team will fit you for safety gear including a harness and helmet

Proceed to the take-off tower where one-by one (or two together, if you’re flying as a pair) you’ll be sent off on your zipline experience

Our team will help you down at the landing, where you’ll descend the landing platform.

Either carry on to Adelaide Oval, if you have no belongings to collect,or return on foot, over the foot bridge, to collect your belongings and/or to continue to enjoy all the event activities!

Is it one-way?

Yes. After checking in and being harnessed, you will start your zip from the Pepsi Max Footy Festival at Elder Park. You will then zip from across the River Torrens to the footbridge River View Deck. If you need to collect your belongings, you'll return to Elder Park via the bridge on foot. We suggest having someone with you to look after any large or loose items as you zip.

I have a wheelchair, can I experience the zipline?

We support participants with a wide range of accessibility needs. However, this activation is not wheelchair accessible. For any accessibility questions, please contact us at hello@fireflyzip.com.au

Is there a weight limit/ Will I be weighed?

The engineering of our systems is dependent on our set-up being weight compliant, meaning we will need to weigh every flyer. If you don’t want to see the number on the scale, you won’t have to, as long as our team can see it and complete their safety checks, we’re good to go. The weight limit is 25-120kg.

ON THE DAY

What can I take with me?

We can’t be responsible for any belongings that go whizzing across the zipline with you, so we don’t allow any personal items to be taken with you across. We suggest having someone with you to look after any large or loose items as you zip.

You can take your mobile phone with you, but to do so need to have a secure wrist strap. You can purchase one from us on the day

You can take a GoPro if you have a secure wrist strap.

If you wear glasses, and need to wear them over, you do so at your own risk. We recommend bringing a strap to secure them.

We suggest having someone with you to look after any large or loose items as you zip.

What happens if there is bad weather?

The Firefly Zipline will run in just about any weather – we are adventurers! On the rare chance there is electrical storms or excessively high winds and we can not operate, our team will help you to reschedule. In the event of extreme heat, we may need to reschedule your bookings in order to keep you, and our team, safe.

I’m afraid of heights, can I do the zipline?

Absolutely you can! Our team are highly trained, and will take you through a full safety briefing prior to your zip or jump. They will make you feel as comfortable as possible. If you’re unsure, we recommend coming to see the zipline in action first to make a call on whether it is appropriate for you. Where there is availability, you will be able to buy a ticket on the day.

What do I wear?

You must wear closed-in, secure shoes to complete the zipline experience. We also recommend comfortable clothing that can be worn easily in a harness. Nobody likes chaffing, so try to wear pants and sleeves t-shirt length or longer. You will be required to wear a helmet, so please bear that in mind when doing your hair, and we may require long hair to be tied back.

What photography options are available?

You can capture the moment yourself on your phone! We will have specially designed phone grips that you can purchase on the day, that have a strap to attach to your wrist just in case you drop your phone in excitement. However, you do take your phone at your own risk. There will also be plenty of spots along the river for spectators to take pics for you. If you have a Go-Pro you are welcome to bring it on the zipline with you, however we do require that you have a secure wrist strap, which our team will need to check to ensure it meets our safety requirements. You do however, still take your Go-Pro at your own risk.

WHAT'S INVOLVED?

How are you being COVID-19 Safe?

We have a detailed cleaning regime, and our team will be regularly cleaning throughout the day. You are welcome to wear your own hat under your helmet. Hand sanitiser is provided before you get harnessed up, and we will require that you complete the COVID check-in upon arrival

What if I am late for my session?

When you arrive we will need to check you in, check that you have a completed a waiver, give you a safety briefing and get you fitted for a harness. If you arrive in time to complete all of these things, with time before our next session, we will fit you in when we can. If you miss your session time completely, we may not be able to reschedule you, pending availability.

How long does it take?

Flying over the river shouldn’t take too long right? To ensure the most fun, most safe experience possible, there are a few steps we need to undertake before you’re ready to zip. Upon arrival you will be checked in, and our team will ensure you waiver has been completed. You and the other flyers for your session will undergo a safety briefing and be fitted for safety gear. You will then climb stairs to the top of our take off platform - ready to zip! Upon landing you will need to return your gear to the office and collect your belongings (walking back via the foot bridge). We recommend allowing at least 30 minutes for the entire experience.