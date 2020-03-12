Ticketing FAQ

Gather Round

When do tickets go on-sale for Gather Round?

Tickets will go on-sale Monday 12th December. AFL and Club members will have access to a member priority redemption window.

AFL & Club Members Priority Redemption Window | 12pm – 4pm (ACDT) / 12:30pm – 4:30pm (AEDT)

General Public On-Sale | 5pm (ACDT) /5:30pm (AEDT)

What are the ticket prices for Gather Round?

The AFL member, Club Access member and general public ticket prices for Gather Round are as follows:

TICKET TYPE SINGLE EVENT 4 DAY PASS 3 DAY PASS 2 DAY PASS Adult $30.00 $90.00 $75.00 $45.00 Junior FREE FREE FREE FREE Concession $20.00 $60.00 $50.00 $30.00 Family $60.00 $180.00 $150.00 $90.00 Adult Member FREE* $70.00 $55.00 $25.00 Concession Member FREE* $40.00 $32.00 $15.00

* Competing Club matches only

Where can I purchase tickets for Gather Round from?

Tickets for all matches will be available via Ticketek.

How many tickets can I purchase?

Up to 10 tickets can be redeemed or purchased in one transaction.

I am a club member. When can I buy tickets?

AFL and club access members can access the priority redemption window and redeem a free ticket for Gather Round. Non access members will have to wait until the general public on-sale to purchase tickets.

Members will be provided with a single use voucher code to input at the start of the ticket buy-flow on Ticketek. The code will be a 12-character, alpha-numeric code. This code will only unlock benefits for AFL and club access members.

Club membership barcodes will not unlock any benefits or entitlements for Gather Round.

I am not a club member. When can I purchase tickets?

Non access members will have to wait until the general public on-sale to purchase tickets.

How will eligible members be provided their voucher code to access the Gather Round member priority redemption window?

Clubs will communicate directly with their access members to provide them with their voucher code.

Can access members purchase additional tickets during the member priority redemption window?

No, during the priority on-sale period AFL and club access members will be able to redeem their free ticket(s) only. No additional tickets will be available for purchase at this time. One ticket can be redeemed per voucher code up to the transaction limit of 10 tickets.

AFL and club access members can only purchase additional tickets during the general public on-sale.

Is my voucher code redeemable after the member priority redemption window?

The voucher code is valid both in the member priority redemption window and in the general public on-sale, with tickets subject to availability.

From the commencement of the general public on-sale, the voucher code also entitles the holder to purchase tickets at a discounted member exclusive price.

Can access members purchase tickets to matches not featuring their club of support during the member priority redemption window?

The voucher code provides members access to one free ticket to the event featuring their club of support OR if their club of support is featuring in an event at Adelaide Oval, it provides them with access to a discounted multi-day pass (factoring in the discount of their free single ticket).

What are the multi day passes and what matches do they apply for?

The multi-day passes are only available for matches at the Adelaide Oval, and are available in two (Fri-Sat or Sat-Sun), three (Fri-Sun) and four day (Thurs – Sun) options. They are a cost-effective ticketing option to attend multiple matches at the Adelaide Oval across Gather Round.

For AFL or club members whose club of support is playing at Adelaide Oval, these members can purchase one multi-day pass per voucher code, so long as one event covered by their multi-day pass features their club of support.

Is Gather Round part of 2023 AFL and club access membership entitlements and benefits?

No, access to Gather Round in Adelaide is an additional benefit outside of individual 2023 AFL and club membership packages. Redemption of a ticket for Gather Round does not impact existing membership inclusions for AFL and club access members.

Can Adelaide Crows or Port Adelaide members access their normal reserved seat for their Gather Round match?

No, this won’t be possible. As Gather Round does not form part of club members’ standard home entitlements, they subsequently do not have access to their reserved seat.

Where can I buy Accessible Seating tickets?

Wheelchair and carer tickets will be charged the applicable price of the bay it is positioned in. In some circumstances the AFL and the Venue may adjust some of these to ensure there are wheelchair and carer positions available in every price category.

Ticketek: For accessible booking needs please visit the following Ticketek page for information here