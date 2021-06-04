Mental Health and Wellbeing for Community Clubs and State Leagues

The vision of the AFL Industry Mental Health and Wellbeing Strategy is that promoting good mental health is everyone’s responsibility at a Football Club. Clubs play a role in being healthy places for their members and are an important part of mentally fit and capable communities. By promoting the equal importance of mental and physical health and contributing to the mental health literacy of its members, clubs can be part of the solution to promoting healthy communities.

Clubs can make a difference to the mental health of their members by committing to creating an inclusive and positive culture which has zero tolerance towards risks to mental health such as stigma, bullying, racism, harassment and discrimination.

How can a Community or State League Club be mentally fit and capable?

Participation in community sport is good for your mental health. So is volunteering and contributing meaningfully to your community. Clubs are already contributing to mentally healthy communities by encouraging participation and connection through football and keeping their members physically active.

Clubs can promote mental fitness alongside physical fitness by teaching players good mental health habits.

An important part of being a menatlly fit and capable club includes actively reducing stigma about mental ill-health. Reducing stigma is important because it reduces barriers to getting help. Language is important in reducing stigma. If you are unsure about how to communicate respectfully about mental ill-health the AFL supports the use of the Mindframe Guidelines for communicating respectfully about mental ill-health. Insert links to Mindframe guidelines.

Mental Health Literacy

Educating members about common signs of mental health challenges can promote mental health literacy among your members. Mental health literacy programs and online resources are widely available and are one important part of being a mentally fit and capable club. Mental health literacy encourages early identification of mental-ill health and promotes seeking help for mental health challenges. The AFL supports Mental Health First Aid Australia and the certified providers of MHFA Training. MHFA also have guides about how to respond to someone experiencing a mental health challenge so you can help them seek professional support.

Click here to find out more about MHFA Australia.

Clubs can help members know where to access safe and reliable information about mental health and help members know where to access help. The AFL mental health partners are Lifeline and headspace. They are National mental health organisations who are reliable sources of expert mental health information and help. The AFL has a long association and relationship with Beyond Blue, who are trusted sources of mental health information for individuals and families.

Lifeline

Headspace

Beyond Blue

Mentally Fit and Capable Club Checklist

We promote mentally healthy habits alongside physical health; links to: Bite Back; headspace 7 healthy tips; Beyond Blue

We work hard to create a Club environment that is an inclusive and safe place for everyone;

We work to reduce stigma about mental ill-health by getting behind a mental health promotion campaigns;

We know the signs when someone is struggling with mental health challenges and know how to respond;

We promote early identification of mental health challenges; Link to MHFA https://mhfa.com.au/ We promote help seeking behaviours early and we help our participants and members know where to get help; (link to How to seek help).

We have relationships with our local mental health providers such as headspace, our area mental health service or local hospital network, Lifeline community services and our community health centres.

We have mental health first aid officers who know how to help a member in crisis; (insert suicide prevention information and Lifeline links)

We help people recover from mental health challenges by making them welcome at the Club in any capacity.

“Football Clubs are a key place to promote mental and physical health for their members.”

In communities that have been impacted by suicide, football clubs are often part of the community response. For Club’s wanting to know more about how to support members impacted by suicide find out more here. Link to postvention page

How to Host Mental Health Promotion Activities at Your Club

Examples with links to our charity partner Lifeline and headspace e.g. PUC Why Not Organise a Mental Health Game that supports a local Mental health charity?

The Lifeline How’s Ya Mate Round