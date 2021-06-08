Mental Health and Wellbeing at the AFL

Across our AFL communities we work hard, have fun and are passionate about what we do. We believe mental health is everyone in our community's responsibility.

Our Vision

Every Club is a mentally fit and capable place that positively contributes to the health of it members, young people, their families and our communities. Our players and administrators are mentally fit and have the skills to manage their own wellbeing. Everyone involved in our game knows how to help each other to find the mental health support they need.

Find out what makes a mentally fit and capable Club. ** link to the community pages checklist***

What is Mental Health?

A state of wellbeing where you realise your own abilities, can cope with the normal stresses of life, can work productively and fruitfully, and are able to make a contribution to your community.

What is Mental Fitness?

Having a repertoire of mental skills and resources at your disposal that allow you to flexibly adapt and respond to challenges or advantages, so that you are able to thrive in life and contribute positively to your community.