Section 1: AFL Live Pass

Changes to AFL Live Pass

What are the changes?

From 5th December 2019, we will no longer be supporting AFL Live Pass subscriptions purchased via afl.com.au/livepass. AFL Live Pass will only be available via the AFL Live Official App.

What if I'm an existing subscriber via the AFL website?

If you have purchased a Weekly or Monthly AFL Live Pass subscription via afl.com.au/livepass, your weekly or monthly subscription will be cancelled and will no longer work from 5th December 2019.

If you have purchased an Annual AFL Live Pass subscription via afl.com.au/livepass, your annual subscription service will be cancelled from 5th December 2019. However, we will automatically extend your subscription until the 31st December 2020 without additional charge, allowing you to log onto the AFL Live Official app and website to access premium content. Simply download the AFL Live Official app from your app store using a compatible iOS or Android device, and log on to the app to continue using AFL Live Pass. For the next season, you can also log on to the AFL website afl.com.au.

How do I subscribe to an AFL Live Pass now?

You can still subscribe through the AFL Live Official app via the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store for $4.99 per week, $16.99 per month or $99.99 for an annual pass. New customers can enjoy a free 2-week trial with a Weekly, Monthly or Annual in-app purchase. You can cancel your subscription anytime during the free trial period.

AFL Live Pass for Telstra mobile customers

What is the AFL Live Pass?

The AFL Live Pass gives you access to every AFL game, every week, across multiple compatible devices within Australia. To find out more, visit https://id.afl.com.au/livepass

What is the AFL Live Pass offer for Telstra mobile customers?

Telstra mobile customers can access an AFL Season Pass included as part of their mobile plan or selected recharges.

Am I eligible for the offer?

Customers are eligible if they are on a consumer or small business Telstra post-paid mobile plan, a Telstra consumer mobile broadband plan with a tablet or pre-paid service when they maintain a +$30 recharge. Customers need a compatible mobile or tablet.

How do I redeem the offer?

1) Download or update the AFL Live Official app from the App Store or Google Play. Data fees apply to download the app.

2) Upon opening the app, follow the prompts

3) If Telstra detects you are a Telstra mobile customer, you will be shown a ‘congratulations’ screen letting you know that you now have access to watch every game live and data-free for the season

4) Start watching!

*If we cannot detect you are a Telstra mobile customer, you may be on Wi-Fi, we will ask you to turn off your Wi-Fi or login using your Telstra ID.

Note: You will need to turn your browser off private mode to activate the offer.

Do I have to pay for data?

Will I be billed for an AFL Season Pass?

This Season Pass is included in your Telstra plan. You will not see this appear on your bill.

When does the offer expire?

Redeem the AFL Season Pass offer by 31 December 2020 using your compatible Telstra mobile or tablet on the Telstra mobile network. The Season Pass expires 31 January 2021.

What happens to my subscription in the 2019 season?

You will not be rolled onto a paid subscription.

What will happen to my paid subscription if I take up the offer?

Customers who signed up to their paid subscription via AFL.com.au

If you redeem the AFL Season Pass and you have already signed up for a paid subscription online you will need to login and cancel your subscription via the website:

AFL: https://id.afl.com.au/livepass

Customers who purchased an in-app subscription through the Apple App Store or Google Play Store

If you redeem the AFL Season Pass and you have already purchased an in-app subscription through the App Store or Google Play, you will still need to cancel your subscription via the relevant app store. Apple App store or Google Play (see Section 2: Cancellation)

What happens to my Club Digital membership?

You will need to contact your Club to discuss details of your Club Digital membership.



What is my Telstra ID?

Your Telstra ID is the username and password that you use to access Telstra products and services.

If you currently use My Account, Telstra 24x7 App, CrowdSupport, Stay Connected App, then this is your Telstra ID.

It could also be the email address created by you when you purchased a BigPond service, or the email address supplied by you during registration for a product from Telstra.



I’ve forgotten my Telstra ID username or password – how do I find them?

Not sure if you have a Telstra ID or want to retrieve your username and password?

Recover your username

Reset your password



I tried to login with my Telstra ID and it wouldn’t work

If you need further help with your Telstra ID, browse our online help and support articles or Ask CrowdSupport

How do I purchase an AFL Live Pass?

You can subscribe through the AFL Live Official app via the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store for $4.99 per week, $16.99 per month or $99.99 for an annual pass. New customers can enjoy a free 2-week trial with a Weekly, Monthly or Annual in-app purchase. You can cancel your subscription anytime during the free trial period.

Charges apply after the two week free trial unless you unsubscribe. You can cancel your subscription anytime during the free trial period.

Can I subscribe if I'm not a Telstra customer?

Yes, the AFL Live Pass is available to everyone through the App Store or Google Play store.

How do I link my AFL Live Pass?

You can find the simple steps on how to link your AFL Live Pass to a Telstra ID here: https://id.afl.com.au/livepass.

If you are an existing Telstra customer you may also choose to use your Telstra ID to link your AFL Live Pass.

Why do I need to link my AFL Live Pass?

You can choose to link your AFL Live Pass to access premium content on up to 5 supported devices and the AFL website. We want to make it easier for you to use your Telstra ID details to log onto iOS and Android devices, as well as the AFL website to watch on-demand replays, 24/7 AFL TV and all the AFL StatsPro player highlights videos.

What is a Telstra ID and why do I need one?

A Telstra ID creates a ‘single sign-on' ID for AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App.

Can I login with my AFL Live Pass and stream AFL matches from multiple devices?

You may access & stream premium content via your AFL Live Pass subscription, on up to five supported devices at the same time.

Can I use my AFL Live Pass overseas?

Live streaming and premium content is not available to our customers if they are roaming outside of Australia and New Zealand. For more information on international broadcast details please visit the following link: http://watchafl.afl.com.au.

Why have I been charged twice for my AFL Live Subscription?

You may have signed up to an AFL Live Pass without cancelling an existing AFL Live In-App subscription that you purchased via the App Store or Google Play. Please check to see if you have an active In-App subscription as well as an AFL Live Pass subscription.

Do I pay data fees for videos I watch as part of my AFL Live subscription?

Note: When accessing premium content, a connection charge may apply while accessing the live content server

How do AFL Live Pass Vouchers work?

AFL Live Pass Vouchers (Vouchers) may be given away by Telstra, the AFL, AFL Clubs or third parties as part of promotional or advertising campaigns.

Vouchers consist of unique codes that must be registered as part of your AFL Live Pass subscription process.

To redeem a voucher, you must be a new AFL Live Pass customer and have a Telstra ID.

The expiry date of the Voucher will be displayed on the Voucher (whether printed or digital).

The expiry date of the Voucher will be confirmed when the Voucher is registered on the Service.

On the date of expiration, the expiry will take effect from midnight AEST.

Vouchers may not be refunded either in whole or in part. After expiration any unused credit will be forfeited.

Can I use a voucher if I'm already subscribed to the AFL Live Pass?

Vouchers are for new customers only. This means you will not be able to apply part of or the full amount of any voucher to your existing subscription. You may cancel your existing subscription, and re-subscribe at the end of your active subscription period and apply a voucher code to your new subscription.

Section 2: Cancelling Live Pass Subscriptions

How do I unsubscribe from an AFL Live Pass?

Firstly, how did you subscribe? Was it through an in-app purchase (App Store or Google Play) If you're unsure, check how you're being charged on your credit card or Telstra bill.

If charged to a Credit Card, it will be listed as below:

GOOGLE *Telstra CorpGOOGLE.COM = In App subscription via Google Play

APPLE ITUNES STORE SYDNEY = In App Subscription via App Store

Open the AFL Live app Once logged in, click on ‘My Account’ in the app menu Scroll down the page and click Cancel Subscription Then confirm the cancellation

If you subscribed In-App through App Store or Google Play complete cancel instructions below:

iOS Users with an In-App subscription go to: http://support.apple.com/kb/ht4098

Android Users with an In-App subscription go to: http://support.google.com/googleplay/bin/answer.py?hl=en&answer=2583485

NOTE: You will have access to AFL Live Pass content until the end of the period you have paid for (e.g. end of the week). At the end of the subscription period you can still keep using all the free content Telstra provides via the AFL App, but you won't be able to view any AFL live matches, full match replays or any other premium content.

I’ve recently transferred by mobile service to Telstra and am eligible for a free Live Pass, do I have to cancel my subscription?

Yes, you will need to cancel your subscription through the App Store, Google Play or AFL.com.au/livepass (see How do I unsubscribe from an AFL Live Pass?)

If I unsubscribe from an AFL Live Pass, what happens then?

Weekly, Monthly and Annual subscribers can continue using all the AFL Live Pass content available via your subscription until the end of the active subscription period (access end date).

Eligible Telstra Live Pass customers accessing their free Live Pass can continue using as long as you’re still in contract or maintaining a $30+ recharge. Once you cancel your subscription, you will not be able to re-subscribe to the AFL Live Pass until the end of the active subscription period. This means you must wait until the end of your weekly, monthly or annual subscription, in order to re-subscribe.

At the end of the active subscription period, you can still keep accessing the free content Telstra provides via the AFL Live Official App, but you won't be able to view any live AFL matches, full match replays or any other premium content.

How do I cancel my existing In-App subscription?

If you subscribed In-App you will need to cancel your subscription directly through the relevant App store accounts. By deleting the AFL app from your phone it does not unsubscribe you. Follow the instructions below to cancel you in-app subscription.

iOS Users with an In-App subscription go to http://support.apple.com/kb/ht4098

Android Users with an In-App subscription go to http://support.google.com/googleplay/bin/answer.py?hl=en&answer=2583485

Can I get a rebate if I don't like my AFL Live Pass?

Unfortunately a rebate or refund is not available if you decide that the AFL Live Pass is not the right product for you. However, you can cancel your subscription at any time during your subscription period and any recurring billing will stop at the end of the active subscription period.

Section 3: In-App Subscriptions (iTunes and Google Play)

What is an In-App subscription?

In-App Purchase is acquired directly via the Apple App Store or Google Play Store on the AFL Live Official App, and is billed to your payment method associated to the Apple ID or Google Wallet account. You can restore the purchase on multiple devices sharing the same account, on the same operating system ie: You only need to purchase once if you have the same Apple ID linked on an iPad and iPhone.

Why do I need to login or register for a Telstra ID before I purchase an in-app subscription?

As with most subscription services, we require you to login or register for a Telstra ID linked to your in-app subscription. This will allow you to login with your details on multiple devices (iOS & Android) and the AFL website. It will also allow you to better self-manage and update your subscription status.

Do I get to access premium content on AFL.com.au by subscription through In-App?

Yes. You will need to link your AFL Live Pass to a Telstra ID to access premium content on 5 supported devices and the AFL website. To link your AFL Live Pass, please follow the steps here: https://id.afl.com.au/livepass.

Am I eligible for the 2-week free trial when I subscribe through the In-App option via the relevant app stores?

Yes! New customers can enjoy a free 2-week trial with a Weekly, Monthly or Annual in-app purchase. You can cancel your subscription anytime during the free trial period.

If I unsubscribe from the App Store or Google Play, what happens then?

You can continue accessing all the AFL Live Official App content available via your subscription until the end of the subscription period.

At the end of the relevant subscription period you can still keep accessing the free content Telstra provides via the AFL Live Official App, but you won't be able to view any live AFL matches and full match replays or any other premium content, unless you resubscribe.

What happens if I purchase an Annual In-App Subscription in July?

The Annual Pass In-App Subscription gives you 365 days access to AFL subscription content. This means that if you purchase mid-season you'll get access into the next season (eg: July 21, 2019 to July 21, 2020).

Can I get a refund if I don't like my In-App subscription?

Apple App Store Refunds:

In App Store request a refund by clicking the “Report a problem” next to the app name in your purchase history.

Google Refunds:

Contact Google Support: https://support.google.com/googleplay/contact/play_request_refund_apps?rd=1

How do I get billed?

All In-App subscriptions are billed directly via App Store (iOS) or Google Play (Android) not by Telstra. Please refer to the billing method attached to your existing app store accounts used to purchase the In-App subscription.

I subscribed last year, do I need to resubscribe?

Your weekly, monthly and annual subscription will automatically rollover until your cancel the subscription. You will not need to continue to subscribe each year.

All new and existing subscribers can restore an existing active subscription on up to 10 compatible Apple / Android devices by using the restore feature on the AFL Live Pass section and logging in with the same Apple or Google ID used to make the initial subscription.

Please note that In-App subscriptions can only be restored on multiple devices belonging to the same platform; iOS on App Store and Android on Google Play.

I've recently subscribed to watch live match videos but the app doesn't seem to recognise that I'm a subscriber. What do I do?

Section 4: AFL Official App FAQ

Can I output the live stream from the AFL Live Official to my TV via a TV dongle/smart stick or direct cable connection (eg: HDMI)?

Airplay: Airplay Mirroring and any form of external video output of streamed content is not permitted and is not provided as part of any AFL Live Pass.

Telstra’s agreement with the AFL restricts the display of live match videos to a 7-inch screen size. Match highlights and match replays are available for viewing in full screen size 12 hours after the match conclusion.

I'm an AFL fan living abroad. How do I get access to live match videos?

For more information on international broadcast details outside of Australia please visit the following link: http://watchafl.afl.com.au/ or download the ‘Watch AFL Global Pass’ app from the App Store.

Why doesn't the live stream / replay video resize to the full size of my screen?

The AFL Official Live App streams vision produced by major broadcasters, currently filmed in 16:9 ratio. This may appear full screen on your device or may cause black borders at the top and bottom of your screen.

Do I pay for the data when using the App?

Standard data charges apply when downloading or using the app. Video data usage is currently unmetered only for certain Telstra customers in respect of supported devices.

Video data usage is only unmetered for the following Telstra services:

BigPond ADSL/Cable/NBN

Telstra mobile handsets / tablets with any Telstra SIM (excluding International Roaming)

Telstra Mobile Broadband (Dongles and mobile Wi-Fi hotspots) with any Telstra SIM (excluding BigPond Wireless Broadband and International Roaming)

Telstra services excluded from unmetering:

BigPond Wireless Broadband

International Roaming

Telstra Business Broadband

BigPond Internet (Dial Up/ Satellite/ Hourly Plans)

Telstra Air

When I'm at the game, why is there a delay between the live game play and the AFL 'live' coverage on my handset?

We do our best to ensure there are no delays, but there is a short delay as the vision is converted into digital form for delivery onto a mobile phone. This can take up to 60 seconds and can also depend on your location as well as network connectivity.

Please note that In-App subscriptions can only be restored on multiple devices belonging to the same platform; iOS on App Store or Android on Google Play.

What are the supported devices on AFL Live Official App?

The below iOS devices running iOS version 11 and above:

iPhone 6s

iPhone 6s plus

iPhone 7

iPhone 7 plus

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 plus

iPhone X

iPhone XR

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 pro

iPad (5th generation +)

iPad air 2

iPad pro

The below Android devices running version 6 and above:

Google Pixel 3

Google Pixel 3 XL

Google Pixel 4

Google Pixel 4 XL

Samsung Galaxy S6

Samsung Galaxy S7

Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge

Samsung Galaxy S8

Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus

Samsung Galaxy S9

Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus

Samsung Galaxy S10

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus

Samsung Galaxy S20

Samsung Galaxy S20+

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy J5 Pro

Samsung Galaxy Note 9

Samsung Galaxy A8

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1

Please note that only devices purchased within Australia and New Zealand are supported as devices purchased elsewhere may include software or technology that has been configured for use overseas.

The AFL Live Official App may continue to work on devices not listed above but the App will not be proactively monitored or tested on these devices or operating systems.

Is the AFL Live Official App available for Windows devices?

From January 5, 2018 the AFL Live Official app will no longer be available on the Windows Phone platform. To see all the latest AFL news, please visit AFL.com or download the iOS/Android AFL Live Official app on your mobile and tablet to continue live streaming.

Section 5: Troubleshooting

I've recently subscribed to watch live match videos but the app doesn't seem to recognise that I'm a subscriber. What do I do?

If you signed up via the App, please follow the below instructions

On iOS:

Check that you have a valid subscription In-App Store > Apple ID/Account > Subscriptions > Manage

Check that you have downloaded AFL Live Official App from the App Store using the same Apple ID that has a subscription

On Android:

Check that your device is linked to the Google ID that has a subscription under Device Settings > Accounts (the Google ID which hosts the subscription must be the Primary Account of the phone)

Check that you have a valid subscription by checking the AFL Live Official App in Google Play Store.

To check this, launch Google Play > Open the Menu > Select My Apps, and check your Subscriptions.

When trying to watch a live match I get a "cannot load video" error message.

Please ensure that you are in an area with good mobile network or Wi-Fi coverage before closing the live match video and restarting the stream.

Why does my video appear to be: Stalling; Blurry; Buffering; on audio only with no vision?

Live match videos in the AFL Live Official App is delivered in an adaptive bit-rate format, where the best quality stream is made available to your device based on the bandwidth availability at your current location.

If you experience deteriorating stream quality, an audio only feed or intermittent buffering/loading while watching a live match, please move to a location with better mobile network coverage or connect your device to a Wi-Fi network with broadband connectivity that is uncongested.

Can we watch every match live using the AFL Live Official App?

Yes including every match of the AFL Premiership Season, AFL Finals Series match and the AFL Grand Final. We also stream the Brownlow live among other events.

Location services must also be turned on to determine the live match videos available to you at the time of broadcast.

When can I watch the Match Replay video for a game that I have missed?

All match replays will be made available from the Videos section no earlier than 12 hours after the match has completed.

How soon are Match Highlight videos available in the app?

Highlights of all premiership season and finals matches are available in the app during the game. Full match highlights are typically available in the app between 30-60 minutes after the final siren.

Why am I required to update my app to the latest version before I use it?

Mandatory updates are required in order to ensure that all our users can benefit from all the new features and bug fixes to enhance the overall user experience.

How do I manage push notifications (iOS and Android only)?

Open the AFL Live Official App, select Notifications from the menu, and manage notifications settings.

My AFL Official App is not working on my Windows device

From January 5, 2018 the AFL Live Official app will no longer be available on the Windows Phone platform. To see all the latest AFL news, please visit AFL.com or download the iOS/Android AFL Live Official app on your mobile and tablet to continue live streaming.