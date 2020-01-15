It’s the time of year every true footy fan eagerly awaits; the return of our great game. Fresh-faced debutants, seasoned campaigners, venues new and old, a relaxed community vibe… and the anticipation of a whole new year of footy ahead.

From regional locations such as Wangaratta, Noarlunga and Wagga Wagga to old favourites including RSEA Park in Moorabbin and Ikon Park, the Marsh Community Series takes footy to every corner of the country and connects with the local fans, families and businesses that collectively form the heart of our game.

Leaving a legacy for your community

Hosting a Marsh match leaves legacy facilities in place for local clubs and councils to enjoy for many years to come. The pre-season goes beyond the game itself, with any infrastructure providing a home for a community’s biggest moments, on and off the field.



What do Marsh do?

As the Official Risk Partner of the AFL, Marsh ensures a safe, enjoyable platform for hundreds of thousands of spectators, officials and players around the country.



In partnership with the AFL, Marsh helps young stars stay in the game; from the day they step onto the footy field to when they make it in the big time at the Marsh Community Series.



Marsh acquired long-term AFL partner JLT and will see the relationship with AFL, which commenced in 2004, continue long into the future.



Learn more about Marsh: https://www.marsh.com/au/about-marsh/partnerships/afl.html





