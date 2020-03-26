Having Trouble? Link your AFL Live Pass in the AFL Live Official App or Login Here. You can also watch on the AFL Live Official App.
Toyota Fixture Throwback Schedule
Round 1 Replay- All times AEST
|THURSDAY - JUNE 4
|Adelaide Crows v Sydney Swans
|17:00
|FRIDAY - JUNE 5
|Gold Coast Suns v Port Adelaide
|15:20
|Richmond v Carlton
|17:20
|SATURDAY - JUNE 6
|GWS Giants v Geelong Cats
|12:00
|Western Bulldogs v Collingwood
|14:20
|Essendon v Fremantle
|16:00
|SUNDAY - JUNE 7
|Hawthorn v Brisbane Lions
|12:00
|North Melbourne v St Kilda
|14:00
|West Coast Eagles v Melbourne
|16:00