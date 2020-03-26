Watch Classic Matches on AFL.TV

Toyota Fixture Throwback Schedule

Round 1 Replay-  All times AEST

THURSDAY - JUNE 4
Adelaide Crows v Sydney Swans 17:00
FRIDAY - JUNE 5
Gold Coast Suns v Port Adelaide 15:20
Richmond v Carlton 17:20
SATURDAY - JUNE 6
GWS Giants v Geelong Cats 12:00
Western Bulldogs v Collingwood 14:20
Essendon v Fremantle 16:00
SUNDAY - JUNE 7
Hawthorn v Brisbane Lions 12:00
North Melbourne v St Kilda 14:00
West Coast Eagles v Melbourne 16:00