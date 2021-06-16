Across our AFL communities we work hard, have fun and are passionate about what we do. We believe mental health is everyone in our community's responsibility.
The Vision for Mental Health and Wellbeing Across the AFL
- Every Club is a mentally fit and capable place that positively contributes to the health of its members, young people, their families and our communities.
- Our players and administrators are mentally fit and have the skills to manage their own wellbeing.
- Everyone involved in our game knows how to help each other to find the mental health support they need.