Tasmania Devils

OFFICE ADDRESS: Blundstone Arena (Bellerive Oval), 15 Derwent Street, Bellerive TAS 7018
POSTAL ADDRESS: Blundstone Arena (Bellerive Oval), 15 Derwent Street, Bellerive TAS 7018

WEBSITE: afltas.com.au
TWITTER: @TasmaniaDevils_
FACEBOOK: /tasmaniadevilsfc
INSTAGRAM: @tasmaniadevils

MALE TALENT MANAGER: Craig Notman
M: 0410 516 389
E: craig.notman@afl.com.au

FEMALE TALENT MANAGER: Leigh Elder
M: 0402 799 924
E: leigh.elder@afl.com.au

HEAD COACH (BOYS): Cameron Joyce

HEAD COACH (GIRLS): TBC