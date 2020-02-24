Male Kickstart 2020

A big thanks to all players for their participation throughout the 2020 Male Kickstart High Performance testing day.

We wish everyone that was part of the testing day all the best with your future endeavours in the talent pathway in 2020 and beyond.

Please find listed below the squad of 40 players that will progress through to Kickstart - Camp 1.

Name: Suburb: AFL NGA:

Arends, Luke Clifton Springs Geelong

Baldwin, Jack Boronia Hawthorn

Barry, Luke Highton Geelong

Briggs, Tyrese Shepparton -

Brown, Elijah Mildura Richmond

Burgoyne, Ky Bentleigh East St Kilda

Burns, Jayden Mill Park Carlton

Butler, Jordan Hampton St Kilda

Clarkson, Ricky Reservoir Carlton

Christophersen, Levi Kew Essendon

Collins, Riely Golden Point Western Bulldogs

Cooper, Alvin Mathoura -

Davies, Joshua Mitcham Hawthorn

Dwyer, Kade Shepparton Richmond

Eyre, Ryan Kilmore Essendon

Ferrier, Jackson Berwick Melbourne

Fletcher-Blake, Tristan Glenrowan Richmond

Galway, Tyison James Hampton Park Melbourne

Gresham, Tyson Mill Park -

Harrison, Latrell Bairnsdale Hawthorn

Hartman, Jett Mooroolbark Hawthorn

Hudson, Hurrikane Richmond -

Johnson, Aiden Kew Collingwood

Johnson-Walker, Leon-Jade Mooroopna -

Morgan, Jarell Shepparton Richmond

Nai, Jardine Seymour Richmond

O’Neill, Alan Echuca Richmond

Pryor, Zeb Swan Hill Richmond

Rutherford, Noah Bairnsdale Hawthorn

Scoble, Chase Brookfield Western Bulldogs

Somerville, Nate Wy Yung Hawthorn

Tallon-Roses, Tarkyn Kew -

Tejones, Levy Cobram Richmond

Thomas, Wundarra Doveton Melbourne

Van Sanden, Daylan Narre Warren -

Walker, Jakobe Heywood -

Williams, Charlie Pascoe Vale Carlton

Williams, Liam Tungamah -

Winmar, Phillip Cape Paterson Hawthorn

Yow Yeh, Gabriel Mount Macedon Essendon

Emergencies:

Briggs, Jaegen Mooroopna -

Foley, Noyah Darley -

Ison, Jack Fairfield -

O’Neill-Wood, Morris Newton Geelong

Saunders, Jaylen Shepparton Richmond