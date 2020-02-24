Male Kickstart 2020

A big thanks to all players for their participation throughout the 2020 Male Kickstart High Performance testing day.

We wish everyone that was part of the testing day all the best with your future endeavours in the talent pathway in 2020 and beyond.

Please find listed below the squad of 40 players that will progress through to Kickstart - Camp 1.

Name:                                             Suburb:                             AFL NGA:

Arends, Luke                                  Clifton Springs                 Geelong

Baldwin, Jack                                  Boronia                             Hawthorn

Barry, Luke                                      Highton                             Geelong

Briggs, Tyrese                                 Shepparton                      -

Brown, Elijah                                  Mildura                             Richmond

Burgoyne, Ky                                  Bentleigh East                 St Kilda

Burns, Jayden                                 Mill Park                           Carlton

Butler, Jordan                                Hampton                          St Kilda

Clarkson, Ricky                               Reservoir                          Carlton

Christophersen, Levi                     Kew                                    Essendon

Collins, Riely                                   Golden Point                    Western Bulldogs

Cooper, Alvin                                 Mathoura                         -

Davies, Joshua                               Mitcham                           Hawthorn

Dwyer, Kade                                   Shepparton                      Richmond

Eyre, Ryan                                       Kilmore                             Essendon

Ferrier, Jackson                             Berwick                             Melbourne

Fletcher-Blake, Tristan                 Glenrowan                       Richmond

Galway, Tyison James                   Hampton Park                 Melbourne

Gresham, Tyson                             Mill Park                           -

Harrison, Latrell                            Bairnsdale                        Hawthorn

Hartman, Jett                                 Mooroolbark                   Hawthorn

Hudson, Hurrikane                       Richmond                         -

Johnson, Aiden                              Kew                                    Collingwood

Johnson-Walker, Leon-Jade        Mooroopna                     -

Morgan, Jarell                                Shepparton                      Richmond

Nai, Jardine                                    Seymour                           Richmond

O’Neill, Alan                                   Echuca                              Richmond

Pryor, Zeb                                       Swan Hill                           Richmond

Rutherford, Noah                          Bairnsdale                        Hawthorn

Scoble, Chase                                 Brookfield                        Western Bulldogs

Somerville, Nate                            Wy Yung                           Hawthorn

Tallon-Roses, Tarkyn                    Kew                                    -

Tejones, Levy                                  Cobram                             Richmond

Thomas, Wundarra                       Doveton                            Melbourne

Van Sanden, Daylan                      Narre Warren                  -

Walker, Jakobe                              Heywood                          -

Williams, Charlie                           Pascoe Vale                      Carlton

Williams, Liam                                Tungamah                        -

Winmar, Phillip                              Cape Paterson                 Hawthorn

Yow Yeh, Gabriel                           Mount Macedon             Essendon

 

Emergencies:

Briggs, Jaegen                                Mooroopna                     -

Foley, Noyah                                  Darley                               -

Ison, Jack                                         Fairfield                            -

O’Neill-Wood, Morris                   Newton                             Geelong

Saunders, Jaylen                            Shepparton                      Richmond