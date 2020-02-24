Male Kickstart 2020
A big thanks to all players for their participation throughout the 2020 Male Kickstart High Performance testing day.
We wish everyone that was part of the testing day all the best with your future endeavours in the talent pathway in 2020 and beyond.
Please find listed below the squad of 40 players that will progress through to Kickstart - Camp 1.
Name: Suburb: AFL NGA:
Arends, Luke Clifton Springs Geelong
Baldwin, Jack Boronia Hawthorn
Barry, Luke Highton Geelong
Briggs, Tyrese Shepparton -
Brown, Elijah Mildura Richmond
Burgoyne, Ky Bentleigh East St Kilda
Burns, Jayden Mill Park Carlton
Butler, Jordan Hampton St Kilda
Clarkson, Ricky Reservoir Carlton
Christophersen, Levi Kew Essendon
Collins, Riely Golden Point Western Bulldogs
Cooper, Alvin Mathoura -
Davies, Joshua Mitcham Hawthorn
Dwyer, Kade Shepparton Richmond
Eyre, Ryan Kilmore Essendon
Ferrier, Jackson Berwick Melbourne
Fletcher-Blake, Tristan Glenrowan Richmond
Galway, Tyison James Hampton Park Melbourne
Gresham, Tyson Mill Park -
Harrison, Latrell Bairnsdale Hawthorn
Hartman, Jett Mooroolbark Hawthorn
Hudson, Hurrikane Richmond -
Johnson, Aiden Kew Collingwood
Johnson-Walker, Leon-Jade Mooroopna -
Morgan, Jarell Shepparton Richmond
Nai, Jardine Seymour Richmond
O’Neill, Alan Echuca Richmond
Pryor, Zeb Swan Hill Richmond
Rutherford, Noah Bairnsdale Hawthorn
Scoble, Chase Brookfield Western Bulldogs
Somerville, Nate Wy Yung Hawthorn
Tallon-Roses, Tarkyn Kew -
Tejones, Levy Cobram Richmond
Thomas, Wundarra Doveton Melbourne
Van Sanden, Daylan Narre Warren -
Walker, Jakobe Heywood -
Williams, Charlie Pascoe Vale Carlton
Williams, Liam Tungamah -
Winmar, Phillip Cape Paterson Hawthorn
Yow Yeh, Gabriel Mount Macedon Essendon
Emergencies:
Briggs, Jaegen Mooroopna -
Foley, Noyah Darley -
Ison, Jack Fairfield -
O’Neill-Wood, Morris Newton Geelong
Saunders, Jaylen Shepparton Richmond