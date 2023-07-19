Get your best photos ready: Footy Focus is BACK for 2023
Share your grassroots footy photos for the chance to shoot an AFL game with Michael Willson or Dylan Burns, official AFL photographers
Australia's best network.
In the spirit of reconciliation the AFL acknowledges the Traditional Custodians of country throughout Australia and their connections to land, sea and community. We pay our respect to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples today.
Up Next