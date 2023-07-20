Vic Country announces squad to compete at 2023 U18 Girls National Champs
Vic Country has confirmed its squad for the 2023 AFL National Championships – U18 Girls ahead of its opening game on July 30
Australia's best network.
In the spirit of reconciliation the AFL acknowledges the Traditional Custodians of country throughout Australia and their connections to land, sea and community. We pay our respect to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples today.
Up Next