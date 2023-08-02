This article will be updated as clubs announce their leadership groups.

PORT ADELAIDE

ERIN Phillips will once again lead Port Adelaide, donning the club's traditional No.1 guernsey.

Phillips, who was the first player signed to the club in its inaugural list build last year, is a three-time premiership player and three-time All-Australian with Adelaide, and remains the only player to win the competition Best and Fairest award twice.

"I feel very grateful to be named captain for another season," Phillips said.

"There is incredible privilege and responsibility that comes with wearing the number one at this club, and I will always aim to do it proud."

Phillips will be supported by co-vice captains Ange Foley and new Power defender Janelle Cuthbertson, while Hannah Dunn and Justine Mules round out the leadership group.

"I'm really happy to be supported by a strong and capable group of leaders in Ange, Janelle, Justine and Hannah and I also want to congratulate our group of emerging leaders," Phillips said.

"Everyone is working really hard toward achieving more on-field success in 2023 and we can’t wait to get our season started."

SYDNEY

SYDNEY has named Lucy McEvoy and Chloe Molloy as co-captains for the 2023 AFLW season.

The duo, who both joined the club during this year's Priority Signing Period, will take over from inaugural co-captains Maddy Collier, Brooke Lochland and Lauren Szigeti.

Sydney co-captains Chloe Molloy and Lucy McEvoy ahead of the 2023 season. Picture: Phil Hillyard

McEvoy was taken with pick No.2 in the 2019 draft and went on to play 33 games with Carlton before making the move to Sydney. Molloy was selected with pick No.3 in the 2017 draft and in her 47 games across six seasons at Collingwood she was named the 2018 Rising Star, the Pies' 2018 best and fairest and is a two-time All-Australian.

"We're incredibly excited to have Chloe Molloy and Lucy McEvoy lead our team in 2023," Sydney coach Scott Gowans said.

"We're grateful to have had Maddy, Lauren, and Brooke as co-captains in our first season, but now it's time for Chloe and Lucy to forge their own legacy as leaders. Both have natural leadership qualities, a strong desire to succeed, and have demonstrated resilience as they have both had to overcome injuries.

"They are the ultimate professionals on and off the field and we're excited to see what impact they will have in 2023."

Both players have been working back from off-season surgery to rebound from injuries that plagued them last season but are on track to play come September.

They were appointed via a player-led voting process.

NORTH MELBOURNE

NORTH Melbourne has confirmed that Emma Kearney will lead the side for a sixth consecutive season.

Kearney, who has held the captaincy since the Kangaroos joined the AFLW in 2019, has played 61 career games, 46 of which have been at the Roos.

Nicole Bresnehan and Jasmine Garner have been named as co-vice captains, with the former elevated to the position after two seasons in the leadership group.

Emma King, Ash Riddell, Bella Eddey and new recruit Kate Shierlaw round out the leadership group for the 2023 AFLW season.

Emma Kearney, coach Darren Crocker and Jasmine Garner during North Melbourne's official team photo day at Arden Street on July 18, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

"We are very excited to have a group of players and people of this calibre lead the team in 2023," North Melbourne head of women’s football Nathan Hrovat said.

"Emma (Kearney) has been an incredibly reliable leader in our program since its inception, and it’s a credit to her and the broader group that their teammates have entrusted them with these responsibilities.

"It is exciting to see the emergence of Bella Eddey and Kate Shierlaw, who join our leadership group for the first time. Kate’s inclusion is a testament to the significant impact she has already had in her short time at the club, while Bella’s highlights the readiness of our younger players to step up and lead by example."

The votes have been counted 👩‍✈️



Kate Shierlaw has joined our leadership group for her first season as a Roo, and Bella Eddey has been elevated for her fourth!#Kangas — North Melbourne Women's (@NMFCWomens) July 27, 2023

RICHMOND

KATIE Brennan will continue to lead Richmond this year, making her one of just two players to hold a captaincy position in every year since the AFLW's launch.

Brennan, who became an inaugural Tiger after three seasons at the Western Bulldogs, has kicked 51 goals from 42 games. Injury kept the spearhead to just seven of a possible 12 games last season.

She will be supported by newly appointed vice-captain Gabby Seymour who has played every game for the Tigers since the club joined the competition in 2020. Seymour is a proven leader both on and off the field, involved as an AFL Players Association delegate.

Monique Conti, Sarah Hosking, Bec Miller and Tessa Lavey have been voted into the broader leadership group, the latter added despite being moved to the inactive list this year due to injury.

"Our program is better for having Katie a part of it. She started out a very good captain, but every year she gets better. She demonstrates the growth mindset that we all want to have, she is so hungry to improve herself and drive by her actions," Richmond head coach Ryan Ferguson said.

"There was an overwhelming amount of comments that said Gabby is driving standards, living our values and leaves no stone unturned to get the best out of herself and the group. The decision to have her as our vice-captain was unanimous."

HAWTHORN

TILLY Lucas-Rodd will once again lead Hawthorn in its second AFLW season.

The midfielder took out the Hawks' inaugural best and fairest award last season, after playing all 10 games, averaging 17.6 disposals and 8.4 tackles.

They will be supported by new recruit Emily Bates and young gun Jasmine Fleming as co-vice captains, with Catherine Brown, Tamara Luke and Louise Stephenson completing the six-person leadership group.

Time to meet our 2023 leaders 😍



Congratulations to Tilly Lucas-Rodd (C), Emily Bates (VC), Jasmine Fleming (VC), Catherine Brown, Louise Stephenson and Tamara Luke 🙌



Read more here: https://t.co/eInrcB8zzV 📰 pic.twitter.com/rlw8sAlUgm — Hawthorn FC AFLW (@hawthornaflw) July 27, 2023

"As a club, we are thrilled to have Tilly, Emily, Jasmine, Louise, Tamara and Catherine lead us into our second AFLW season," Hawthorn general manager of football operations Max Bailey said.

"Tilly is a much-loved individual who served us remarkably as captain in our inaugural season. Tilly’s love for their teammates and commitment to the brown and gold values is why they are held in such high regard among the playing group.

"To have someone of Emily's calibre serve as a co-vice-captain is a huge boost for the club. Emily has experienced success at the highest level from both a team and individual perspective and what she has brought to the group so far has been invaluable.

"Jasmine's rise to co-vice-captain speaks volumes of her work ethic and the respect she has from her teammates. She is just as impressive off the field as she is on the field, and I have no doubt she will thrive as one of Tilly’s deputies."

Hear more from TLR below 🎤⬇️ pic.twitter.com/WWEPCiWHsI — Hawthorn FC AFLW (@hawthornaflw) July 27, 2023

COLLINGWOOD

BRIANNA Davey has been announced as the sole captain of Collingwood this year, after sharing the top job with Steph Chiocci over the past three seasons.

"Not only is 'Bri' an amazing leader, but she consistently drives the professional standards as an athlete," Collingwood head of women's football Jess Burger said.

"She epitomises outstanding leadership qualities and with her again re-elected captain, it is a clear vote of confidence from the playing group and club that she can lead them to success this season."

Bri Davey will take the reins as Captain for this season with a new look leadership team!



For all the details 👇 — Collingwood AFLW (@CollingwoodAFLW) July 25, 2023

With Chiocci now at St Kilda, Davey will continue in the role alone, supported by co-vice-captains Brittany Bonnici and Ruby Schleicher.

"Both Ruby and Brit have been leaders for several years now and as senior members of this side, they both have a great deal of on and off-field experience which is extremely valuable to our playing group," Burger said.

Davey and Bonnici are both set to return from long-term knee injuries this season, with their sights set on the season-opener, where the Pies will face reigning premier Melbourne.

Rounding out Collingwood's leadership group is established trio Jordyn Allen, Mikala Cann, and Lauren Butler.

MELBOURNE

MELBOURNE has named Daisy Pearce's successor, installing Kate Hore as captain for the 2023 season.

Hore, who was signed as a rookie ahead of the 2018 season, has steadily risen to become one of the best players in the competition.

The forward was named All-Australian in both 2020 and season seven last year, while also awarded Melbourne's Best and Fairest in its premiership season and served as Pearce's vice-captain last year.

She has led the Demons' goalkicking in three of her six seasons, including 17 goals last season, kicking 53 career goals across her 56 games.

Pearce retired earlier this year following Melbourne's premiership win and was present when Hore's captaincy was announced to the playing group on Thursday night.

"It’s been so great to watch Kate evolve," Pearce said.

"When I watched Kate accept her best and fairest award last year, I could see the look in her eye when she said that she wanted to win more, and I knew that it was time to retire and get out of her way because she was ready."

Hore will be supported by vice-captain Tyla Hanks who at 23-years-old has already earned a premiership medallion, an AFLW Rising Star Award and a Melbourne Best and Fairest award.

"She’s so mature and selfless for her age," Pearce said.

"It’s pretty incredible for a 23-year-old who comes into the club with all the talent in the world…but who can see what the team needs."

Learn More 01:50

Two-time premiership defender Libby Birch and former St Kilda co-captain Rhiannon Watt round out the leadership group.

"Their job is to best represent the group and have conversations around our broader club and program to keep taking things forward, continuing to improve, and make sure that the next generation that comes after us is part of a really successful culture," Melbourne head coach Mick Stinear said.

This changing of the guard marks just the second season Melbourne will play without Pearce at the helm. When Pearce was inactive while pregnant in 2019 experienced players Shelley Scott and Elise O'Dea shared the top job.

- Gemma Bastiani

FREMANTLE

FREMANTLE has made one change to its AFLW leadership group for 2023, with Aine Tighe replacing the departed Janelle Cuthbertson, who has moved to Port Adelaide.

Hayley Miller will lead the side for a third season, having been first appointed at the start of 2022, with Ange Stannett remaining as vice-captain.

Gabby O'Sullivan and Laura Pugh will retain their spots in the leadership group, the former having held her role since 2019, the team's longest-serving leader.

𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟯 𝗟𝗲𝗮𝗱𝗲𝗿𝘀 ⚓️



Aine Tighe joins the group this year, which will once again be led by Hayley Miller.#foreverfreo pic.twitter.com/85ig14FGMG — Fremantle Dockers AFLW (@freodockersAFLW) July 14, 2023

"We’re rapt for Aine. She's an important addition to our current leadership with Hayley, who's been a really great leader for us, and Ange Stannett being appointed vice captain again with Laura Pugh and Gabby O'Sullivan," Fremantle coach Lisa Webb said.

"It's a diverse group with some great leaders in there. I've been working with them through the pre-season and they're really eager to continue to develop and grow the culture at this club. That's something we're really proud of.

"They're always reaching out and finding ways they can improve and work as leaders, and they're collaborative in that approach.

"I’m looking forward to seeing what Aine can bring to this group as well."

ADELAIDE

CHELSEA Randall will captain Adelaide for a record eighth season, becoming the only person to have held the position for the entirety of the AFLW’s existence.

The Crows are sticking with what works, with Sarah Allan once again appointed vice-captain.

The pair will be supported by Ebony Marinoff, Stevie-Lee Thompson and Eloise Jones, a combination that was first brought in for season six, 2022.

"We're really excited the leadership group will be headed up by Chelsea who has been an outstanding leader not just for our team but the AFLW community," coach Matthew Clarke said.

"Our five-player leadership group provides a breadth of experience, diversity and perspective that most clubs in the competition would be envious of.

"Sarah, Ebony and Eloise are all young players in their own right and Stevie-Lee and Chelsea are our more senior players which brings a good balance to the group.

"Although the leadership team is the same as last season we are also really excited to have a number of emerging leaders who are stepping up and playing important roles within our team."

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY

ALICIA Eva will captain Greater Western Sydney for a fifth season, heading an expanded leadership group in 2023.

Alyce Parker and Pepa Randall will continue with their roles, and four new faces have joined them in Rebecca Beeson, Katherine Smith, Georgia Garnett and Tarni Evans.

It's a changing of the guard for the Giants, with the quartet coming in for Nicola Barr and Chloe Dalton, who held leadership positions for both seasons last year.

"It's really exciting that we've got four new players that have come into the mix," GWS senior coach Cam Bernasconi said.

Georgia Garnett celebrates a goal for GWS against Gold Coast during round 10, season seven, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

"It just shows the growth and journey that we're on here.

"We're a young group but we have a really clear plan and vision and the process to get there is through our values. And I think we have some really strong leaders to lead these values.

"We have a healthy, diverse leadership group. Everyone is a little bit different, but they just bring their strengths as a leader to support Alicia."

WEST COAST

INAUGURAL West Coast captain Emma Swanson will lead the Eagles for a fifth straight season.

Rising midfielder Bella Lewis has been elevated to vice-captaincy despite the 20-year-old having just three AFLW seasons under her belt.

FROM B&F TO SECOND-YEAR BLUES How Eagle has dealt with rollercoaster start

Dana Hooker and Aisling McCarthy retain their positions in the leadership group, with experienced campaigner Jess Sedunary added for the first time.

It’s a slightly expanded group for West Coast in 2023, having just run with three people (Swanson, Hooker and McCarthy) last season.

"I'm really pleased for Bella as she has shown a thirst for wanting to get better and wanting to improve as a leader, so for her peers to vote her in, it's a huge step forward for her and us as a club," coach Michael Prior said.

Isabella Lewis celebrates a goal during the S7 R6 match between West Coast and Hawthorn at Skybus Stadium on September 30, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

"I think all the leaders in our leadership group have different qualities, Emma Swanson really leads both on and off the field, and leads by example, I like the way she leads from the front, her actions speak louder than words at times.

"'Sedge' and Aish McCarthy take a lot of interest in all the players, checking in on them, sending them messages and doing those little things, so from that point of view, it's really impressive and I'm really happy to have them as part of our group.

"'Hooks', for one of our more experienced players, she definitely sets the standard out on the track, she's come back and won our two-kilometre time trial twice, so continuing to lead by example after eight years in the competition is outstanding for our group and is someone we can really follow."

Emma Swanson revs up her teammates during the R7 match between West Coast and Richmond at Mineral Resources Park on October 7, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

ST KILDA

THE SAINTS have appointed a six-person leadership group to work alongside Hannah Priest, who will be in her fourth season as captain.

Priest will be supported by Bianca Jakobsson as vice-captain for a second season.

Recruits Steph Chiocci and Nat Plane have been elevated straight into the leadership group – the former after seven seasons as Collingwood captain – while Nicola Stevens, Molly McDonald and Hannah Stuart round out the leaders.

Nat Plane after joining St Kilda in March 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

"Led ably by our captain Hannah Priest, who embodies what it is to lead both on and off field, we strongly believe this group can help drive the standards required for us to take the next step forward in our football journey," head of AFLW Tessie McManus said.

"We have great diversity among our leadership group in terms of age and experience. Established leaders Steph Chiocci and Natalie Plane bring with them their experiences from other successful clubs, while we've also added some of our homegrown talent to the group in Molly McDonald and Hannah Stuart who will be instrumental in pushing us to the next level.

"Over the past few seasons, we've also come to know the strength and character of Bianca Jakobsson and Nicola Stevens, who alongside Hannah Priest, have had an undeniable impact on our group.

"When tallying the nominations, our players came to a clear consensus that these seven women were the standout candidates to lead us forward, and we are eager to see what they will achieve as a collective as we approach the upcoming season."

BRISBANE

BRISBANE is sticking with what it knows, announcing that All-Australian defender Bre Koenen will captain its AFLW team for a third straight season.

Koenen has been with the Lions since day one and took over the reins from retiring skipper Emma Zielke following the club's 2021 premiership.

She led Brisbane to last season's heartbreaking Grand Final loss against Melbourne at Brighton Homes Arena.

Koenen, 27, will again be deputised by Nat Grider, who is fresh from a stunning 2022 in which she was named an All-Australian in both seasons.

Nat Grider looks on during the AFLW Grand Final between Brisbane and Melbourne at Brighton Homes Arena on November 27, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

"I am very excited about this group and can’t wait to see what we can achieve together," Koenen said.

Brisbane coach Craig Starcevich believes after two seasons together, Koenen and Grider are coming into their own as leaders.

"Bre has a really strong off-field connection with the playing group and is courageous and inspiring on match day, traits held in high regard by everyone at our club," Starcevich said.

"Nat’s off-field professionalism and aggressive game style are behaviours her teammates admire and are drawn to."

Say hello to your 2023 Leadership Group 🦁



Bre & Nat will be supported by Ally, Soph, Cathy and newest edition, Belle as we look to attack the new season 💪https://t.co/SelcsTaOL3 — Brisbane Lions AFLW (@lionsaflw) July 6, 2023

Ally Anderson has held her spot in the leadership group, and after the departure of Emily Bates to Brisbane, while Sophie Conway and Cathy Svarc have re-joined after a season off.

Belle Dawes has been appointed to the group for the first time.

ESSENDON

THE 2020 AFLW best and fairest Maddy Prespakis has been elevated to the Bombers' leadership group for the club's second AFLW season.

Co-captains Bonnie Toogood and Steph Cain will continue in their roles, the ex-Dog and Docker having taken on skipper duties for the first time in their AFLW careers last season.

Jacqui Vogt and Georgia Nanscawen round out the leadership group, the latter aiming to represent the Bombers for the first time at AFLW level this year after rehabbing a torn ACL in 2022 and early 2023.

Maddy Prespakis celebrates a goal during round one, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

"We are very pleased to have our dynamic duo in Steph and Bonnie leading us again," Essendon coach Natalie Wood said.

"Steph is so focussed and determined with everything she does. She is extremely caring to her teammates but also pushes them along to ensure we are getting the best out of everyone.

"Bonnie has an impressive ability to switch to game mode, be fiercely competitive, focusing on her performance whilst still having that caring balance to ensure she is bringing her teammates along on the journey.

"Maddy is constantly looking for ways to grow as a person and to help her teammates grow, which is a key reason why her teammates voted her in as a leader of our program."

Stephanie Cain and Bonnie Toogood lead their team on to the field during the S7 Round 9 match between Melbourne and Essendon at Casey Fields on October 23, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

WESTERN BULLDOGS

LONG-standing Western Bulldogs captain Ellie Blackburn will remain at the helm for the 2023 AFLW season, with a new-look leadership group in support.

After a player-led vote, it will be Blackburn's fifth season in the role, fourth as sole captain.

"To have not only a player, but a person like Ellie, continue as captain for a fifth season shows just how much the program values and respects her," head coach Nathan Burke said.

"She epitomises the values of our club, drives our standards and always puts the team first whether that’s on or off the field."

Ellie Blackburn kicks the ball during the Western Bulldogs' elimination final against Collingwood on November 6, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Hard nut Kirsty Lamb and fellow inaugural Bulldog Bailey Hunt will serve as co-vice captains, while two new faces have been voted in with Deanna Berry and Gabby Newton rounding out the leadership group.

"It’s also really pleasing to see Lamby and Bailey formally recognised as co-vice captains. The way they have gone about their AFLW careers to date sets a great example for our playing group," Burke said.

"De and Gabby have grown with confidence as leaders over the past few seasons, so being able to formally induct them into the group is great reward for them both too."

The club has also formed a new emerging leaders group, made up of midfield trio Jess Fitzgerald, Isabelle Pritchard and Isabella Grant.

After one season, Katie Lynch is no longer part of the leadership group.

CARLTON

LONG-TERM captain Kerryn Peterson will captain the club for a fifth successive season, her third as sole skipper.

Rising star Mimi Hill has been elevated to co-vice captaincy alongside Jess Dal Pos, who holds the role for a second season.

Senior leaders Darcy Vescio and Breann Moody have been joined by inaugural club father-daughter Abbie McKay in the leadership group.

Vescio has stepped down from the vice-captaincy with an eye to developing Hill's leadership capacity.

Former Australian cricket captain Belinda Clark has also been brought into the fold to work with the leadership group.

"When we set about establishing this new era for our AFLW program, we wanted to make sure we created an environment that gave our players every tool they needed to maximise their abilities, and investing in our leadership development with Belinda on board is a big part of that," head of AFLW Ash Naulty said.

"We have identified a real opportunity over the last few months to build leadership capability and density within the group. We have brought Belinda in to help us do just that, adding another layer to our high-performance environment."

GOLD COAST

GOLD Coast has reshaped its leadership group ahead of the 2023 season, with two new faces joining skipper Tara Bohanna.

Key forward Bohanna will hold the reins for a second season, with Bess Keaney named vice-captain for a third time.

Fellow tall Jac Dupuy has been elevated straight into vice-captaincy from outside the leadership group, while Claudia Whitfort rounds out the group.

The 23-year-old was a fringe player at both Melbourne and to a lesser extent, St Kilda, before finding her feet at the Suns in 2022.

Claudia Whitfort celebrates a goal during the R7 match between Gold Coast and Sydney at Henson Park on October 8, 2022. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

"Our captain Tara Bohanna led by example, both on and off the field, during her first season as captain and it’s fantastic to see her, as well as vice-captain Bess Keaney, receive the support of the players to lead the squad again in 2023," head of women's footy Fiona Sessarago said.

"It’s also wonderful to introduce both Jac Dupuy and Claudia Whitfort to their first leadership positions at the club.

TRADE WRAP All the ins and outs after trade period

"Both players are now entering their third seasons at the Suns and during that time have shown key leadership characteristics and earned the trust and support of not only their teammates, but coaches and staff as well."

After four seasons in the leadership group, Jamie Stanton – who is rehabbing a torn ACL – is no longer a member, while Ellie Hampson has moved to Brisbane.