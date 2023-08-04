In the first episode of the Official AFLW Fantasy Podcast, Warnie from the Traders and Gemma Bastiani talk through some of their early thoughts

AFLW Fantasy is here and coaches have already started building their teams.

In the first episode of the Official AFLW Fantasy Podcast, Warnie from the Traders and Gemma Bastiani talk through some of their early thoughts.

From a look at the premium options to other starting picks, plus some strategy, there is a bit to consider as you build your side.

In the first episode…

2.00 – Introduction and prizes

3.00 – Gemma's love of AFLW, favourite team, favourite player, more

7.10 – Looking at the AFLW Fantasy game and similarities and differences to men's game

9.10 – Gemma's early strategy and team build

11.30 – Early look at top-priced players, including Kiara Bowers and Ebony Marinoff

14.10 – Differences between AFLW and AFL and how scoring may be impacted

18.10 – Discounted players returning from injury to consider and forwards likely to play in the midfield

24.50 – Options to consider for your bench