Lauren Young dominated as South Australia defeated Vic Metro, while two potential father-daughter nominees starred

AN IMPERIOUS South Australian side has coasted to a thumping 58-point win over Vic Metro, with potential top draftee Lauren Young booting five goals at Avalon Airport Oval in Werribee.

The South Australian key forward had four to half-time, taking nine marks to go with her 17 disposals.

Middle-ager India Rasheed (daughter of tennis coach Roger) was outstanding in a midfield/forward role, racking up 26 disposals, five marks, five inside 50s and two goals.

The midfield duo of Piper Window (20 and six inside 50s) and Shineah Goody (18 and three clearances) provided plenty of drive around the ground, as did forward Elaine Grigg (18) in her brief stints in the middle.

Jasmine Evans slotted a beautiful goal from a tight angle in a highlight for the South Australians, who led from the opening two minutes of the game, kicking four goals in both the second and fourth terms.

It was a very tough hitout for Vic Metro, who were missing last week's five-goal hero Emma McDonald, and badly lacked a marking focal point across half-forward.

Alyssia Pisano kicked two goals from limited opportunity, while Laura Stone (25 disposals, three clearances) impressed in defence in the first half and the midfield in the second.

Potential Carlton father-daughter signing Sophie McKay (draft eligible ahead of the 2025 season) showed a clean set of heels in the middle, recording 19 disposals and four clearances.

Ava Campbell battled hard in defence under an onslaught of inside 50s, and Hayley McLaughlin (22) worked hard on the wing.

Sophie McKay keeps her eyes on the ball during an under-18s match between Vic Metro and South Australia on July 9, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

VIC METRO 1.2 1.3 2.3 4.4 (28)

SOUTH AUSTRALIA 2.2 6.4 9.6 13.8 (86)

GOALS

Vic Metro: Alyssia Pisano 2, Kyla Forbes, Georgia Brisbane

South Australia: Lauren Young 5, India Rasheed 2, Piper Window, Jasmine Evans, Ruby Ballard, Sophie Eaton, Violet Patterson, Melissa Anderson

BEST

Vic Metro: Laura Stone, Sophie McKay, Hayley McLaughlin, Alyssia Pisano, Ava Campbell

South Australia: India Rasheed, Piper Window, Lauren Young, Molly Brooksby, Shineah Goody, Jemma Whitington-Charity