All the action from the state leagues around the country

VFLW

Box Hill Hawks v Essendon

Essendon kept its hopes of going back-to-back alive with a 10-point win over Box Hill in their elimination final.

Grace Dicker was among the Bombers' best with 18 disposals and 14 tackles while ex-AFLW-listed players El Chaston and Sophie Molan played key roles in the win.

Former Swan Zoe Hurrell was also important down back for the Bombers and Chloe Prpic's 11 touches and 10 tackles made an impact.

That was pretty sweet. pic.twitter.com/ovOjIBFo0o — Essendon VFLW (@essendonvflw) July 8, 2023

Jordan Mifsud got the Hawks back in the game in the second quarter with an impressive goal, keeping her team in the contest with 23 disposals, 11 tackles and six clearances.

Nadia von Bertouch and Cassie Davidson's experience was on show in the tight contest, finishing with 14 and 19 disposals respectively.

Collingwood v Port Melbourne

Collingwood will have the opportunity to play for a spot in the VFLW Grand Final after it defeated Port Melbourne by 26 points in the qualifying final.

Jess Bates was again everywhere for Collingwood finishing with a goal (and two behinds), 28 disposals, 16 tackles and 11 clearances.

Captain Caitlin Bunker also stood up for the Pies winning 12 disposals and applying plenty of pressure with 15 tackles. Nyakoat Dojiok was an ever-present threat inside 50 as was Monique DeMatteo with her two goals.

Port Melbourne's Kaitlyn O'Keefe did her best work around the contest finishing with 14 disposals, seven tackles and six clearances.

Former Richmond AFLW player Emily Harley did her best to keep her side in the game with 15 disposals while Beth Wilson was instrumental in the ruck.

Charlotte Van Der Vlies nails the first goal of the Qualifying Final for @CollingwoodVFL 👊



If you can't get to a game, catch all the Smithy’s VFL and rebel VFLW action live and free: https://t.co/3V9lTkTeJk pic.twitter.com/l1IkT19rmE — VFL / VFLW (@VFL) July 9, 2023

Williamstown v Carlton

Underdog Carlton came from behind to eliminate third-placed Williamstown from the VFLW finals by just four points at DSV Stadium.

Maddie Di Cosmo and Isabelle Khoury combined nicely in the midfield, finishing with 25 and 23 disposals. Christina Bernadi's effort was rewarded when she kicked the goal to put the Blues in front.

Christina Bernardi puts Carlton in the lead for the first time today 🆙



If you can't get to a game, catch all the Smithy’s VFL and rebel VFLW action live and free: https://t.co/3V9lTkTeJk pic.twitter.com/SjpxQug58J — VFL / VFLW (@VFL) July 9, 2023

Chloe Bain did well in the ruck for the Blues while Ashlee Thorneycroft and Amelia Klingbeil were also contributors.

Sarah Cameron got the Seagulls off to the perfect start with a goal and Jasmine Kawa was influential all over the ground with 15 disposals, five marks, 12 tackles and 37 hitouts.

Williamstown also had Sharnie Whiting and Emily Eaves working hard when the contest turned in the Blues favour.

WAFLW

East Fremantle will be out for redemption when it meets Claremont in the WAFLW Grand Final for the second year in a row after it defeated South Fremantle in the preliminary final.

South Fremantle got off to the perfect start against East Fremantle, leading at the first change. Both sides traded blows until the last quarter where the Sharks piled on three goals to run away with the win.

Chloe Reilly kicked four goals from five disposals to help the Sharks take the lead from South Fremantle.

Sharon Wong and Larissa Versaci led the Sharks midfield with 17 and 16 touches respectively with Versaci also adding a goal. Hayley O'Donnell was also important for the Sharks in the win.

The performances of Liusaidh Gilchrist, Renee Morgan and Pia Durk were among their side's best in the loss.

QAFLW

Coorparoo v Wilston Grange

Coorparoo enjoyed a hard-fought eight-point win over Wilston Grange at home after the QAFLW bye week.

Lucy Schneider and Sally Young led the Coorparoo midfield with 28 and 26 touches in the win.

Chelsea Chesterfield was dangerous inside 50 kicking three goals for Coorparoo in the win.

For Wilston Grange it was Kierra Zerafa who led the midfield with 28 disposals and five clearances. Chloe Litherland wasn't far behind with 27 disposals and nine tackles.

University of Queensland v Yeronga South Brisbane

University of Queensland was too good for Yeronga South Brisbane coming away 45-point winners.

Laura Roy was instrumental for University, kicking a goal from 23 disposals and 11 tackles. Ava Seton and Harriet Knijff were also important with Knijff adding two goals of her own.

Yeronga South Brisbane had Lucy Bellinger and Madison Goodwin in their best for their 21 and 16 disposals.

Maroochydore v Southport

Southport put itself back on the winners list with a 35-point victory over Maroochydore.

Southport's Stephanie O'Brien, Rianna Schipp and Madeleine Watt recorded disposals counts in the 30s. Tayla Gregory also had an impact with two goals from 15 touches.

For Maroochydore it was the influence of Sophie Peters and Sara-Jane O'Grady that was a positive for the side.

Bond University v Aspley

Bond University and Aspley played out an entertaining clash that saw Bond come away with a 29-point win.

Bond's win came off the back of the work of Jasmyn Davidson who had 20 disposals, four tackles and two goals and Courtney Sexton who had 18 disposals of her own. Havana Harris and Tara Harrington were also important in the win.

For Aspley it was Courtney Daniec with 22 disposals, six clearances and seven tackles and Emma Pittman, 19 disposals, in the best.