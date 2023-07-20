Rylie Wilcox is still targeting round one after dealing with a stress fracture in her pelvis

WESTERN Bulldogs young gun Rylie Wilcox has been dealing with an uncomfortable and persistent stress fracture in her pelvis, but is still aiming to play in round one.

Wilcox, 19, returned to running for the first time last week after around three months off, after rest the order of the day to give her body time to heal.

"I had a groin issue in February-March, and it turned into a stress fracture in my pelvis, (specifically) in my pubic bone," Wilcox told womens.afl.

"I started running last Wednesday, so I've had a big setback. On the sidelines, you look out at the team and think, how the hell am I going to get back to that standard? But I trust the physios and everyone to get me back to that level.

"I think I come back in August to full training, so looking forward to that."

The speedy winger played 10 of a possible 11 games in season seven after being selected with pick No.21.

She came fifth in the AFLW Rising Star and 10th in the Bulldogs' best and fairest.

"It would ache. I'd struggle to get to sleep because it would ache, I'd take Nurofen and it wouldn't do much," Wilcox said.

"It's such an odd injury, because it was overuse. Too many weights, too much running, too much kicking, it just kind of happened.

"It was uncomfortable, but it's all good now. I couldn't kick the footy for three or four months."

Wilcox said the club's medical staff is aiming for her to return in time for round one, with a hope she can squeeze in a practice match beforehand.