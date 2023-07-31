John Holland’s industry-leading partnership with the AFLW to bring more women into the construction industry has celebrated a major milestone, with the recruitment of an entire squad of players.

A year on from the launch of the partnership, John Holland has proudly welcomed 18 AFLW players into its ranks, working in diverse and flexible roles across its national projects and offices.

The players come from nearly a dozen different clubs and work across a broad range of flexible roles – from building and infrastructure projects to corporate functions.

Players gathered at Marvel Stadium for an official team photoshoot alongside John Holland CEO Joe Barr and EGM Building David Lehmann, and the AFL General Manager, Women’s Football, Nicole Livingstone.

Announced in August 2022, John Holland has become the official presenting partner of Workplay, the AFL’s leading careers and networking platform designed to empower female athletes in sport and business.

To amplify the partnership even further, John Holland named Gold Coast SUNS’ captain, Tara Bohanna, and Western Bulldogs’ forward, Deanna Berry, as official partnership ambassadors.John Holland CEO, Joe Barr, said the partnership continues to push boundaries, disrupt the industry’s approach to flexibility and ensure women can achieve their best on and off the field.

“These 18 women are the faces of what’s possible with a purpose and values-led partnership,” Mr Barr said.

“We’re incredibly proud of what John Holland and the AFLW have been able to achieve together in just 12 months. We have welcomed so many talented athletes into our business, with roles that allow them to foster meaningful careers and balance their commitments on the field.

“This is about so much more than having a job – it’s paving the way for a sustainable career in an industry that is crying out for cultural change. Partnerships like this one are truly changing the game.”

John Holland EGM Building & Development, David Lehmann, said the breadth of talent has been awe-inspiring.

“When you look at the names we’ve welcomed into our business – we’re talking about athletes who are at the very top of their game, and the benchmark of the AFLW competition,” Mr Lehmann said.

“What really excites me is that these women bring so many transferrable skills to our projects and offices – and help foster a culture where everyone can be empowered at work.”

AFL General Manager Women’s Football, Nicole Livingstone, said John Holland’s support of the Workplay platform is enabling AFLW players to pursue careers on and off the football field.

“The AFL is proud to partner with likeminded organisations such as John Holland as part of our Workplay platform to provide AFLW athletes with fantastic off-field opportunities that allows players to develop their careers outside of football, whilst thriving as AFLW players,” Ms Livingstone said.

“To have 18 AFLW players find flexible employment opportunities at John Holland is a great achievement and one that we look forward to growing as we continue to work together to challenge the norms, push boundaries and create positive change for AFLW athletes and our sport.”

The 2023 AFLW Season is set to commence in September