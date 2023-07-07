Tyla Hanks reveals how her Melbourne teammates aimed to add positivity to each other to provide a focal point if things began to go downhill on field

Passing the Torch is a new spin-off podcast series under the Credit to the Girls umbrella. It profiles the young players of the AFL Women's competition who will be at the forefront of the league over the next 10 years. Episodes can be listened to via the traditional Credit to the Girls feed, wherever you get your podcasts.

THE MENTALITY of "choose add" was one of the things driving Melbourne in its premiership-winning season.

Midfielder Tyla Hanks explained the mentality of choosing to add positivity to a teammate, which has a double benefit of helping the person in question, and providing a focal point if things begin to spiral for an individual on the field.

"One we always had, and it wasn't just Daisy (Pearce), it was across our whole group, was 'choose add'. It's probably been a few years now, but it was about giving to other people. 'Banno' (Alyssa Bannan) loves a goal celebration, so she often got a plus symbol up in training," Hanks said.

"It's something that means to come out of yourself. I think we spoke about that confidence and self-doubt, being in your own head a bit, but 'choose add' gives you a bit of freedom if you're in your own head, to go and give to someone else.

Sinead Goldrick and Tyla Hanks share a laugh during Melbourne's training session at Gosch's Paddock on November 17, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

"I can go and encourage Eliza Mac (McNamara) or someone like that, or finding a few opportunities in training or a game or gym, wherever you are. But it's constantly trying to give to someone else.

"Then it forces you to get out of that insular bubble and your own self-doubt, and without noticing, once you start doing that to a few people, you start to find yourself back in that [positive] space. That's something we've been using, and it can be applied to a lot of areas in life."

EPISODE GUIDE

1.07 – The only girl at Nar Nar Goon Auskick

5.42 – The stacked 2018 AFLW Draft

7.23 – Adjusting to playing against women as a small player

10.52 – AFLW Rising Star win in 2021, Hanks' third season

13.10 – That Bunnings ad

14.37 – Developing belief and leadership

17.30 – Season seven premiership

22.20 – The influence of Mick Stinear

24.45 – Life beyond Daisy Pearce

28.00 – Juggling AFLW with teaching year 11 PE

30.27 – Leadership with Hanks