Prodigal Sun returns home ready to 'thrive'
Following a few years "growing" as a person and player in Victoria, Jordan Membrey is ready to thrive after returning to her native Queensland
Australia's best network.
In the spirit of reconciliation the AFL acknowledges the Traditional Custodians of country throughout Australia and their connections to land, sea and community. We pay our respect to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples today.
Up Next