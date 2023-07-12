'I'm feeling good': How Vic talent found silver lining in injury setback
After being stuck on the sidelines for two months with successive ankle injuries, Lila Keck found a new focus
Australia's best network.
In the spirit of reconciliation the AFL acknowledges the Traditional Custodians of country throughout Australia and their connections to land, sea and community. We pay our respect to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples today.
Up Next