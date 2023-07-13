Passing the Torch is a new spin-off podcast series under the Credit to the Girls umbrella. It profiles the young players of the AFL Women's competition who will be at the forefront of the league over the next 10 years. Episodes can be listened to via the traditional Credit to the Girls feed, wherever you get your podcasts.

NEW CARLTON co-vice captain Mimi Hill has given an insight into the club's difficult season seven, which left players exhausted and confused on the field.

The Blues had one win and back-to-back draws from their first month of AFLW, but won just one more game for the remainder of the season, slumping to a 14th-place finish.

It resulted in a wide-ranging review across the women's football program, and the sacking of both coach Daniel Harford and football manager Brett Munro.

"It was exhausting, to be honest, and very frustrating, especially those draws. I think when we drew the second time, we all just looked at each other and were like, what? Two draws in a row," Hill said.

"We were hopeful early days, and we played all right against Collingwood (in round one), we showed some things, and Essendon we won, which I was very happy about, I think we all were.

"We started to get a bit nervous when the draws started coming through and then there was a bit of doubt that crept in. We didn't know what we were doing on the field, and I think you could see in our faces, there was a bit of confusion.

"The longer the season went on, the more exhausting it got. There were definitely a few breakdowns from people, myself included. Everyone was trying really hard, we wanted to be good, and you could see it in people's faces, why is this not working.

"Now we're back in pre-season, things are going really well with our high performance, that's what we're focusing on. Now we have a clear plan, the coaching instructions are really clear, we can see a bit of hope again, which is really nice for the group."

EPISODE GUIDE

1.07 – School footy and wearing Cyril Rioli's number

3.40 – Captaining Oakleigh Chargers two years running

5.15 – Making the jump to the top level

7.25 – ACL in game six of AFLW

14.50 – Season seven team woes to a best and fairest win

19.25 – Women's football program review

23.04 – Areas of improvement for 2023

28.05 – Scouting future AFLW talent

29.58 – Leadership with Hill