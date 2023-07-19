All the action from the state leagues around the country

VFLW

Collingwood v Essendon

Collingwood has qualified for the VFLW Grand Final after holding on by four points against Essendon in their semi-final.

It was a tight and contested game at Victoria Park with the Bombers taking the early lead through Mia-Rae Clifford. Collingwood went into the half-time break with a one-goal lead and was forced to hold on in the dying stages of the game.

Caitlin Sargent started the season in red and black but debuted for the Pies in round nine. She became the hero against her old side kicking the winning major in the final quarter.

Caitlin Sargent puts @CollingwoodVFLW in front against her old side in the last quarter 👊



Caitlin Sargent puts @CollingwoodVFLW in front against her old side in the last quarter 👊

Tannah Hurst had an influential game off half-back, finishing with 20 disposals, however it was her two game-saving tackles in the dying stages that helped Collingwood into the Grand Final.

Grace Dicker was given a tagging role on Pies star Jess Bates and held her well below her usual output. Bates still had an impact with 19 disposals and 13 tackles while Dicker had 18 disposals and nine tackles of her own.

Jamie-Lee Morrow dominated in the ruck for the Bombers, El Chaston continued their consistency in the midfield while Clifford kicked both of the Bombers' goals.

Port Melbourne v Carlton

Port Melbourne and Carlton played out a VFLW finals classic, with the Borough winning their way to a preliminary final by a solitary point.

Carlton was on top in the first half but inaccurate kicking kept Port Melbourne in the game. After Georgia Alomes kicked the Borough's first goal late in the second quarter, the floodgates opened and fans were treated to a thrilling second half. There were five lead changes with both sides exchanging goals before second-placed Port Melbourne held on for the win.

Jessie Williams' move to the midfield in the second half worked wonders for the Borough, finishing with a team-high 16 disposals and 10 tackles. Courteney Bromage was busy inside 50 for Port Melbourne kicking a goal and applying plenty of pressure with seven tackles.

Port Melbourne players celebrate after the VFLW semi-final against Carlton at ETU Stadium on July 16, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Eliza Morrison and Claire Dyett also combined will in the midfield for the Borough finishing with 15 and 14 disposals, respectively.

Christina Bernadi almost won the game off her own boot for the Blues but a last-minute shot on goal just drifted across the face for a point. Still, the Blues captain was influential with 17 disposals, five marks, seven tackles and a goal.

Maddie Di Cosmo found plenty of the football with 28 disposals and Amelia Klingbeil was dangerous kicking two goals from 18 disposals.

Amelia Klingbeil again!! How good is this game!?



Amelia Klingbeil again!! How good is this game!?

WAFLW

Claremont v East Fremantle WAFLW Grand Final

East Fremantle took out the 2023 WAFLW premiership, and got the best revenge on Claremont, with a 12-point win in the Grand Final.

Twelve months ago, East Fremantle was defeated by Claremont in the 2022 decider after going through the season undefeated.

This time around, it was able to turn the tables after it was the Tigers who went through 2023 undefeated only to fall at the last hurdle to the Sharks.

East Fremantle's Zipporah Fish won the Lou Knitter medal for best on ground with her 26 disposals, seven tackles and three marks.

AFLW Academy member Georgie Cleaver was also important for the Sharks kicking a goal from her 12 disposals. The consistent Ashlee Atkins and Sharon Wong were also named in East Fremantle's best for their 11 and nine disposal efforts in the Grand Final.

For Claremont it was Claire Ortlepp and Kate Orme who found plenty of the football for the Tigers. Rachel Ortlepp kicked a goal from her 10 disposals while Taylah Angel laid the most tackles for her side with seven.

QAFLW

Wilston Grange v Southport

Southport has reignited its winning streak making it back-to-back wins with a 14-point victory over Wilston Grange.

Georgia Breward and Stephanie O'Brien put in big performances for Southport both kicking a goal from 26 and 23 disposals, respectively. Kristi Harvey also found plenty of the football while Hannah Davies was also instrumental with two goals from 15 disposals.

Kierra Zerefa led Wilston Grand with 25 disposals and 10 tackles. Charlize Anderson went to work inside 50 kicking three goals while Mackenzie Findlay was also influential for the home side.

University of Queensland v Maroochydore

University of Queensland enjoyed a 25-point win over Maroochydore at home to keep pace with the QAFLW top four.

Ava Seton put in a brilliant performance for University of Queensland finishing with 31 disposals, nine tackles and two goals. Jane Childes with 26 touches and seven inside 50s, and Lara Mason with 18 disposals, were also important.

For Maroochydore it was Renee Teys and Demi Norton who led the way with 20 and 19 disposals respectively.

Yeronga South Brisbane v Aspley

Aspley continued Yeronga South Brisbane's winless streak with a 14-point win away from home.

Jessica Stallard starred for Aspley kicking five majors from 19 disposals in a dominant display in front of goal. Courtney Daniec found plenty of the football with 32 disposals and Louise Tyson also added a goal from her 21 touches.

Zimmorlei Farquharson has joined Yeronga South Brisbane since making herself unavailable for the 2023 AFLW season and kicked two goals from 13 disposals in Yeronga's loss. Chelsea Winn and Madison Goodwin led the disposals for Yeronga.

Zimmorlei Farquharson at Brisbane training at Brighton Homes Arena on November 24, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

Coorparoo v Bond University

Coorparoo made it back-to-back wins after the bye with a 29-point victory over Bond University at home.

Coorparoo's Lucy Schneider had a game-high 30 disposals while Chelsea Chesterfield booted three goals from 17 disposals.

Jo Miller and Jessica Watts weren't too far behind with 27 and 22 disposals, respectively, with Watts also leading with an equal game-high eight tackles.

For Bond University it was Courtney Sexton and Paris Lightfoot who led the way with 19 and 18 disposals in the loss.