THE ULTIMATE VFLW glory is on the line, with Collingwood and Port Melbourne set to battle it out in the rebel VFLW Grand Final on Sunday.

The Pies come into the match off a one-week break after winning straight through to the decider, while the Borough defeated reigning premier Essendon last week to reach the final match.

Frederica Frew, who played for the Bombers in last year's flag now has the chance to go back-to-back with her new side Port Melbourne, while Chantel Slater - who joined the Borough this season after playing for grand finalists the Southern Saints - has the chance to avenge last year's loss.

All the action kicks off at ETU Stadium from 12pm

