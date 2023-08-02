AFLW Fantasy is here for season 2023.
There are plenty of prizes up for grabs, but many coaches will simply be aiming for the bragging rights that come with being a league champion.
Grand Major Prize
- 2023 Corolla Cross GXL 2.0L 2WD Hybrid Auto CVT 5 Door Hatch, valued at up to $49,000
Runner-up prize
- $250 AFL Store voucher
Third-place prize
- $250 AFL Store voucher
Fourth- to 10th-place prize
- $100 AFL Store voucher
Weekly round prize
- Official AFLW Sherrin, valued at $220
Top 100 ranked prizes
- 1 x AFLW Fantasy hat, valued at $40
If you are a prize winner in this 2023 competition, our promotion partner, Engage Interactive Pty Ltd, will be in contact with you to confirm your details.