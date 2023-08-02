AFLW Fantasy is here for season 2023.

There are plenty of prizes up for grabs, but many coaches will simply be aiming for the bragging rights that come with being a league champion.

Grand Major Prize

- 2023 Corolla Cross GXL 2.0L 2WD Hybrid Auto CVT 5 Door Hatch, valued at up to $49,000

Runner-up prize

- $250 AFL Store voucher

Third-place prize

- $250 AFL Store voucher

Fourth- to 10th-place prize

- $100 AFL Store voucher

Weekly round prize

- Official AFLW Sherrin, valued at $220

Top 100 ranked prizes

- 1 x AFLW Fantasy hat, valued at $40

If you are a prize winner in this 2023 competition, our promotion partner, Engage Interactive Pty Ltd, will be in contact with you to confirm your details.