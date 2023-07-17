South Australia was too strong for Queensland in the Girls U18 National Championships

SOUTH Australia has posted another win in the 2023 Girls U18 National Championships, holding up to a four-goal final quarter from Queensland for a 20-point victory.

Midfield duo Shineah Goody and Brooke Boileau starred for the SA side with 27 disposals each and a combined 11 clearances, as their talent-laden team defeated the Queenslanders 9.5 (59) to 6.3 (39) at Adelaide Oval on Saturday afternoon.

In a game whose scoreline belies Queensland's talent, the visitors worked to be very direct in their attack through the corridor and focused on lowering their eyes as they went inside 50. South Australia's ability to make more of its opportunities in attack, however, proved to be the difference.

As expected, Elaine Grigg brought the pressure with nine tackles alongside 15 disposals and an impressive long-range goal from a contest in the third quarter. Meanwhile, bottom-ager Lucy Boyd offered a strong presence in the forward half early for the South Australians, used as the main target close to goal even with Lauren Young deployed in attack.

Boyd finished with the first two goals of the game from six disposals, and Young bagged one goal from 14 disposals and five marks.

India Rasheed continued her dominant championships form, registering another 20 disposals, nine tackles, three clearances and a goal for the day. And Sturt product Zara Walsh landed two important goals from eight disposals.

India Rasheed kicks the ball during South Australia's clash against Vic Metro in the 2023 national championships on July 9, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

For Queensland, Gold Coast Academy product Havana Harris starred. The 181cm bottom-ager, who will be draft-eligible ahead of the 2025 season, gathered a team-high 22 disposals, won 12 hitouts and kicked the opening goal of the final quarter.

Fellow bottom-ager Tara Harrington brought the pressure with 10 tackles.

Captain Josie McCabe (16 disposals, six tackles, four clearances) showed off some strong hands in the air, while also having plenty to say around the contest. An unusually quiet Sophie Peters slotted Queensland's first goal of the day and finished with eight disposals.

Coming out of defence Allannah Welsh was handy, gathering 19 disposals, five rebound 50s and a goal, while Ava Usher (19 disposals, seven tackles, five inside 50s) moved neatly through congestion.

SOUTH AUSTRALIA 1.1 4.3 7.5 9.5 (59)

QUEENSLAND 0.1 1.2 2.2 6.3 (39)

GOALS

South Australia: Lucy Boyd 2, Zara Walsh 2, India Rasheed, Elaine Grigg, Lauren Young, Sophie Eaton, Melissa Anderson

Queensland: Havana Harris, Allannah Welsh, Charlotte Adamson, Evie Long, Sophie Peters, Brooke Sheridan

BEST

South Australia: Shineah Goody, Brooke Boileau, Elaine Grigg, India Rasheed, Lauren Young

Queensland: Havana Harris, Josie McCabe, Allannah Welsh, Ava Usher, Tara Harrington