THE UNDER-18 Girls Championships continues on Sunday when Queensland faces Victoria Country at Brighton Homes Arena in Brisbane.

Kicking off at 12pm AEST, the match will feature some of the most promising talent ahead of the next AFLW Draft.

Pocket rocket Lila Keck has been named for Vic Country, while midfield duo Josie McCabe and Ava Usher will likely play an important role in Queensland's gameplan. 

Check out all the action in the player below from 12pm AEST on Sunday.

Check out the team lists below.

QUEENSLAND

No Player Name
1 Heidi Talbot
3 Ebony Milne
4 Holly O’Flaherty
5 Sophie Peters
6 Jacinta Baldwick
11 Sienna McMullen
12 Amber Swan
13 Brooke Sheridan
14 Tara Harrington
15 Nyalli Milne
16 Evie Long
18 Charlotte Adamson
19 Ava Usher
20 Mia Salisbury
22 Laura Roy
23 Rania Crozier
24 Josie McCabe (c)
25 Kiara Bischa
26 Dekota Baron
27 Indiana Williams
28 Havana Harris
30 Lilly Baker
32 Ashleigh Moyle
  Zimra Hussain (emg)
  Sunny Lappin (emg)
  Ella Calleja (emg)

VICTORIA COUNTRY

No Player Name
1 Lila Keck
2 Stephanie Demeo
3 Mekah Morrissy
5 Chloe Adams
6 Jessica Rentsch
7 Sara Howley
8 Seisia White
9 Amber Schutte
10 Keely Fullerton
12 Tyla Crabtree
13 Johanna Sunderland
14 Bryde O’Rourke
16 Ashley Centra
17 Mikayla Williamson
18 Meg Robertson
20 Chantal Mason
21 Bianca Lyne
23 Zoe Besanko
24 Lily Jordan
26 Jemma Ramsdale
28 Sophie Butterworth
29 Elli Symonds
32 Kaylea Kobzan
  Claire Mahony (emg)
  Jemma Reynolds (emg)
  Laila Lappin (emg)