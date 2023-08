Mason Cox and Scott Lycett during Collingwood's win over Port Adelaide in round 19, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Sarah Olle join all the dots on football's big issues.

>> START LISTENING NOW

- Damo and Sarah rake over the 'sputtering' form of Pies, Dees, Lions and Power

- Farewell to two more club greats: Ben Cunnington and Luke Shuey

- Who are the best players to never win an All-Australian blazer?

Don't miss a minute! Subscribe to AFL Daily NOW at Spotify, Apple Podcasts or Google.