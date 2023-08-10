Catch up on all the latest news ahead of round 22

Hayden McLean during Sydney's training session at the SCG on August 10, 2023. Picture: Phil Hillyard

THERE'S just three rounds left in the home and away season and anything can happen as teams battle it out for a finals spot.

The round 22 action on Friday night when an injury-hit Collingwood takes on reigning premier Geelong at the MCG.

It's the first of many matches across the weekend that will have huge finals ramifications. Essendon fights to keep its season alive when it takes on North Melbourne in the first of five big games on Saturday, which includes Sydney's clash with Gold Coast and Brisbane's push for a top two spot when it takes on Adelaide.

The competition's two in-form teams, Carlton and Melbourne, face-off in a huge Saturday night clash, while the Western Derby between West Coast and Fremantle will round out a big Saturday night.

Hawthorn and the Western Bulldogs clash on Sunday, followed by St Kilda and Richmond, with Port Adelaide hosting Greater Western Sydney in the final match of the round.

Stay tuned to the live blog for all the latest news and catch The Traders live from 6.15pm AEST as they bring you the teams and latest from the Fantasy world.