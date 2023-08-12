SATURDAY night at the MCG serves up one of the games of the season as the Blues take on the Demons.
Carlton is on a seven-game winning streak, Melbourne has saluted in its last five outings, making these the two form sides of the competition at the moment, and both still have plenty to play for.
If the Blues win finals look like a lock, if they lose they're right back on the brink. The Demons need the points or a top-two finish - and a flag campaign - gets a whole lot harder.
Michael Voss is going with the same 22 that brought home the bikkies last round, while Simon Goodwin is bringing back a pair of big guns in Brodie Grundy and Clayton Oliver.
However, the loss of Harrison Petty is a disruption to a forward structure the Demons just can't quite get right.
Carlton v Melbourne at the MCG, 7.30pm AEST
NO LATE CHANGES
SUBSTITUTES
Carlton: Ed Curnow
Melbourne: Michael Hibberd
West Coast v Fremantle at Optus Stadium, 6.10pm AWST
18th v 15th? Pfft! This is a Western Derby and they're never anything short of passionate, do-or-die, take-no-prisoner affairs.
The Eagles have found some form, downing North Melbourne and then being pipped by Essendon in the dying moments last round, so back at home with their fans calling for purple blood, expect Adam Simpson's men to throw everything into this one.
The Dockers have also shown a bit in the past fortnight and will be desperate to salvage something from a season that many thought would go past round 24.
West Coast welcomes back Sam Petrevski-Seton and Jamaine Jones, replacing the omitted Jack Williams and injured Ryan Maric - the mid-season draftee missing his first game since debuting in round 13.
Fremantle has recalled Karl Worner, with Ethan Hughes and Neil Erasmus making way in the 22.
Brisbane v Adelaide at the Gabba, 4.35pm AEST
NO LATE CHANGES
SUBSTITUTES
Brisbane: Jaspa Fletcher
Adelaide: Josh Rachele
North Melbourne v Essendon at Marvel Stadium, 1.45pm AEST
LATE CHANGES
North Melbourne: Nil
Essendon: Will Snelling replaced in selected side by Kaine Baldwin
SUBSTITUTES
North Melbourne: Charlie Lazzaro
Essendon: Will Snelling
Sydney v Gold Coast at the SCG, 1.45pm AEST
NO LATE CHANGES
SUBSTITUTES
Sydney: Ryan Clarke
Gold Coast: James Tsitas
