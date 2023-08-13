Miles Bergman celebrates a goal during the round 22 match between Port Adelaide and Greater Western Sydney at Adelaide Oval, August 13, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

PORT Adelaide has returned to the winners list with a 21.10 (136) to 13.7 (85) win over Greater Western Sydney at Adelaide Oval on Sunday.

The result guarantees a top-four finish for the Power while making finals a tough task for the Giants.

The home team kicked the first four goals of the game and never looked like being headed from that point on, even when GWS put on a run of three goals in the third-quarter they were answered with a Port trio within minutes.

Ollie Wines was back to his best, leading Port's dominant midfield as it pushed the ball into attack time and again to hand the Power a crushing inside-50 advantage.

Miles Bergman, Willie Rioli, Todd Marshall and Jason Horne-Francis kicked three goals each.

The Giants' midfielders got their share of the ball but failed to use it to advantage, although Jake Riccardi made the most of his opportunities with a game-high four goals.

Greater Western Sydney now needs to win its last two games against Essendon and Carlton and hope for other results to go its way if the Giants are to play in September.

The soothing taste of familiar Wines

With all the hype around Port's young midfield brigade of Zak Butters, Connor Rozee and Jason Horne-Francis, Brownlow medallist Ollie Wines has become somewhat of a forgotten man but on Sunday he reminded fans just how good he can be. The 2021 Brownlow medallist worked at the coalface, feeding the ball out to his runners who then delivered to the feasting forwards. He may not be as sexy as Port's young guns, but Wines showed he is as important as any of his teammates in a flag tilt.

Even Toby couldn't fix things

Toby Greene has been used almost exclusively as a forward this season, but when the game was slipping away on Sunday Adam Kingsley threw his best player into the middle. It wasn't enough. Greene got his fair share of touches and half a dozen clearances, still finding time to kick a couple of goals, but there was nothing the superstar could do to turn the tide. It will be interesting to see if Kingsley starts Toby in the middle next week against Essendon, leaving no stone unturned in the quest for an unlikely finals appearance.

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 00:34 Lord delivers opener with superb snapping finish Ollie Lord kicks a clever goal to open the scoring for the match

00:45 Bergman brilliance sees Power continue hot start Miles Bergman makes no mistake as Port builds on its early lead

00:38 Giants hit back through Green's golden finish Tom Green shows plenty of class with a terrific finish on the run

00:39 Insane Powell-Pepper finish sends Port fans delirious Sam Powell-Pepper finishes off some brilliant team play with an extraordinary goal

00:45 Giants keep belief as Greene delivers beauty Toby Greene finds the perfect finish to keep GWS within touching distance

00:56 Port finds instant response with Horne-Francis ripper Jason Horne-Francis delivers a brilliant goal from the centre bounce to extend his side's lead

00:33 Power party continues as McEntee makes it count Jed McEntee gets on the board as Port continues to dominate

PORT ADELAIDE 7.3 10.7 16.9 21.10 (136)

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY 3.0 4.2 8.5 13.7 (85)

GOALS

Port Adelaide: Bergman 3, Rioli 3, Horne-Francis 3, Marshall 3, Byrne-Jones 2, Finlayson 2, Wines, Powell-Pepper, Lord, Houston, McEntee

Greater Western Sydney: Riccardi 4, Green 2, Greene 2, Fahey, Cumming, Coniglio, Brown, Hogan

BEST

Port Adelaide: Wines, Houston, Butters, Horne-Francis, Rozee

Greater Western Sydney: Green, Greene, Briggs, Himmelberg, Ward

INJURIES

Port Adelaide: TBC

Greater Western Sydney: TBC

SUBSTITUTES

Port Adelaide: Francis Evans (replaced Sam Hayes in the fourth quarter)

Greater Western Sydney: Jacob Wehr (replaced Nick Haynes in the fourth quarter)

Crowd: 32,597 at Adelaide Oval