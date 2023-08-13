PORT Adelaide has returned to the winners list with a 21.10 (136) to 13.7 (85) win over Greater Western Sydney at Adelaide Oval on Sunday.
The result guarantees a top-four finish for the Power while making finals a tough task for the Giants.
POWER v GIANTS Full match coverage and stats
The home team kicked the first four goals of the game and never looked like being headed from that point on, even when GWS put on a run of three goals in the third-quarter they were answered with a Port trio within minutes.
Ollie Wines was back to his best, leading Port's dominant midfield as it pushed the ball into attack time and again to hand the Power a crushing inside-50 advantage.
Miles Bergman, Willie Rioli, Todd Marshall and Jason Horne-Francis kicked three goals each.
The Giants' midfielders got their share of the ball but failed to use it to advantage, although Jake Riccardi made the most of his opportunities with a game-high four goals.
Greater Western Sydney now needs to win its last two games against Essendon and Carlton and hope for other results to go its way if the Giants are to play in September.
More to come
The soothing taste of familiar Wines
With all the hype around Port's young midfield brigade of Zak Butters, Connor Rozee and Jason Horne-Francis, Brownlow medallist Ollie Wines has become somewhat of a forgotten man but on Sunday he reminded fans just how good he can be. The 2021 Brownlow medallist worked at the coalface, feeding the ball out to his runners who then delivered to the feasting forwards. He may not be as sexy as Port's young guns, but Wines showed he is as important as any of his teammates in a flag tilt.
Even Toby couldn't fix things
Toby Greene has been used almost exclusively as a forward this season, but when the game was slipping away on Sunday Adam Kingsley threw his best player into the middle. It wasn't enough. Greene got his fair share of touches and half a dozen clearances, still finding time to kick a couple of goals, but there was nothing the superstar could do to turn the tide. It will be interesting to see if Kingsley starts Toby in the middle next week against Essendon, leaving no stone unturned in the quest for an unlikely finals appearance.
PORT ADELAIDE 7.3 10.7 16.9 21.10 (136)
GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY 3.0 4.2 8.5 13.7 (85)
GOALS
Port Adelaide: Bergman 3, Rioli 3, Horne-Francis 3, Marshall 3, Byrne-Jones 2, Finlayson 2, Wines, Powell-Pepper, Lord, Houston, McEntee
Greater Western Sydney: Riccardi 4, Green 2, Greene 2, Fahey, Cumming, Coniglio, Brown, Hogan
BEST
Port Adelaide: Wines, Houston, Butters, Horne-Francis, Rozee
Greater Western Sydney: Green, Greene, Briggs, Himmelberg, Ward
INJURIES
Port Adelaide: TBC
Greater Western Sydney: TBC
SUBSTITUTES
Port Adelaide: Francis Evans (replaced Sam Hayes in the fourth quarter)
Greater Western Sydney: Jacob Wehr (replaced Nick Haynes in the fourth quarter)
Crowd: 32,597 at Adelaide Oval