Contract extension almost guaranteed for Power coach as his side readies for finals campaign

Ken Hinkley during the round 22 match between Port Adelaide and Greater Western Sydney at Adelaide Oval, August 13, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

PORT Adelaide coach Ken Hinkley says talks on his contract extension will accelerate after the club secured a coveted top-four spot with a 51-point belting of Greater Western Sydney on Sunday.

The Power snapped a four-game losing streak in style, winning 21.10 (136) to 13.7 (85) in the twilight game at Adelaide Oval.

With two home-and-away rounds remaining, third-placed Port can't drop out of the top four.

Hinkley was due to fall off-contract at the end of his 11th season at the helm, but he expects to soon complete negotiations with club chiefs on a fresh deal.

"We have had some initial chats and we will progress that," he said after the win.

"I couldn't imagine our progress would take a long time.

"I think it's just a matter of making sure we have got everything in place that we need to, and we will move forward with that.

"I have said to myself plenty of times, I would love to be around, love to be a part of Port Adelaide."

As for the news that assistant Josh Carr dropped out of the running for Richmond's coaching job in order to stay at Port, Hinkley denied there was any sort of handover planned.

"He's going to be a senior coach one day," Hinkley said of Carr.

"I would hope, and I do hope, one day it is at Port Adelaide.

Josh Carr during the round 13 match between the Western Bulldogs and Port Adelaide at Marvel Stadium, June 9, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

"(But) to have a succession plan you have got to have other things in place for a start.

"I'd imagine there'd be a piece that needs to get done before anything like that happens," Hinkley said, referring to his own looming contract extension.

"Everyone who thinks that Josh is going on a promise at Port Adelaide, they don't know Josh Carr well enough.

"He's got a commitment to us and I think he has showed that that's real."

As for sealing a top-four berth, Hinkley said it was pleasing but not completely fulfilling.

"We want to finish as high as we can," he said.

"We're not satisfied with just being in the top four - our challenge is now to keep going.

"At the start of the year we set out to make finals and then we set out to finish as high as we can and as of tonight we qualify top four, so it’s a great starting point, we just need to continue to build for the next two weeks and see where that lands. "

On the other side of the equation GWS remains in an almighty scrap to reach the playoffs. After starting the round in eighth spot, they now sit 10th.

"Every game from now on is an elimination final for us," Giants coach Adam Kingsley said.

"We have to win to stay in the hunt and make the eight and we will embrace that pressure."

The Giants are on 11 wins, the same as the Western Bulldogs (eighth) and Essendon (ninth) - and they host the Bombers next week before a last-round battle against Carlton.